Disneyland tries something fresh with its new food hall

If you are looking for something refreshing and satisfying to eat at Disneyland's Downtown Disney - but that does not require a reservation and won't break your bank account, I have just the place for you.

Just walk all the way to the western end of Downtown Disney and check out the new Parkside Market.



The teams behind the Parkside Market pose with Minnie and Mickey Mouse at the grand opening.

The Disneyland Resort's new food hall celebrated its official opening this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Inside, guests will find four service locations, including Seoul Sister, serving Korean-style bowls,



Seoul Sister

GG’s Chicken Shop, serving fried chicken sandwiches and chicken strips,



GG’s Chicken Shop

And Sip & Sonder, a coffee window that serves espresso, lattes, and teas, as well as cinnamon rolls and cake pops. (Sip & Sonder also is accessible outside the hall.)







Sip & Sonder

On the hall's second floor, you will find Vista, a bar that overlooks Downtown Disney.



Vista

Here is a menu for the three restaurants.



Parkside Market menu

At a media reception after the ribbon cutting, I sampled a few of the offered selections. Here is a full-sized version of the Original Fried Chicken sandwich [$18] from GG's.



Original Fried Chicken

It's a fine sandwich, with moist chicken under a tasty but not overpowering batter. A spicy mayo adds some heat, which is cut slightly by the bright pickles. Three other sandwich options are available, as are chicken strips.

I also tried the Broccoli Slaw [$7], which is dressed with a lemon poppy seed dressing as well as almonds, raisins, and a hint of dill. Those slaw flavors seemed to be fighting one another - they're all ones that I enjoy, but they did not come together well enough to make me crave another helping.

What I did love, and can strongly recommend, are the bowls at Seoul Sister.



Beef & Egg Bowl

That's the Beef & Egg Bowl [$19], with Bulgogi Beef, an egg, carrots, kale, sesame oil and a spicy sauce, served over a choice of rice, salad or noodles. I tried a sample portion of the Tofu Bowl [$16], with crispy organic tofu, avocado, carrots, kale, cucumber, and a Vegenaise Cali Sauce, served over Japchae noodles.

Finding well-prepared vegetables at a counter-service location in or near a theme park can be a challenge. And it is one that many parks fail. Fortunately, Seoul Sister wins that challenge with a delightful combination of veggies and protein that left me satisfied. Bowls are assembled to order from what appeared to be freshly sliced and prepared ingredients. With bowls, it's all about those ingredients, and if Seoul Sister can maintain the quality that it showed at its official opening, I hope that it will be able to endure as my go-to choice for a quick meal at Downtown Disney for years to come.

Unfortunately, I have seen far too many promising new eateries at Disneyland and other theme parks succumb to what seems to be an uncompromising demand by park visitors for the most basic fast food staples. Ultimately, it's up to fans who want something different to support the locations which offer that. At Downtown Disney, Disneyland seems to be trying to oblige, bringing in vendors several steps up from common fast food chains. Parkside Market is the first Disneyland Resort location from Levy Restaurants, which operates Terralina Crafted Italian and Paddlefish at Disney Springs, both of which I have found satisfying every time I have visited.

Planning a Disney visit?

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disneyland and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our Theme Park visitors guides.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)