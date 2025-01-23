Surf's out and the Rush is on at Six Flags Over Georgia

Thanks, but no thanks. That's the message from Six Flags Over Georgia to fans who voted in its online poll to determine the name of the park's upcoming Intamin Ultra Splash.

Six Flags previously announced Georgie Surfer as the pick for its new water ride, which had been delayed from last season. However, yesterday, Six Flags reversed itself and announced that the name of the ride will be Georgia Gold Rusher, instead.

Here's is the ride's backstory, courtesy Six Flags:

Georgia's gold rush in the 1880s brought prospectors from far and wide to extract the precious ore. One such miner was William "Willy" Gibson, a young, smart entrepreneur with a wily streak. With thoughts of "work smarter, not harder," Gibson figured out a way to avoid the hard work of manual labor to mine gold. He used a steam-powered hydraulic excavator. The giant machine slugged forward and backward through a huge water reservoir, twisting and turning the dirt below with the hopes of loosening valuable gold from the soil. It worked beautifully - and offered folks a refreshing treat, too. Sometimes when townspeople needed a break from the hot Georgia sun, Gibson let them cool off with a thrilling spin on the machine. Riders enjoyed refreshing mist of water as the mining sled careened up and down the U-shaped track.

Georgia Gold Rusher will be located in the Lickskillet section of the park. The ride will have a top speed of 60 mph.

