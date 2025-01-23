Here are the dates for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Universal Orlando Resort today confirmed this year's dates for Halloween Horror Nights and the resorts' other 2025 events.

Halloween Horror Nights will kick off on August 29 this year, running on select nights through November 2. (The event typically runs on Wednesday through Sunday nights.) That's all we know for certain now. House reveal announcements started last year in May.

Following Halloween Horror Nights, Holidays at Universal Orlando will start on November 21 this fall, continuing through New Year's Eve, December 31. Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular will return for event this year, Universal confirmed.

Universal also announced a new event - Universal Volcano Bay Nights. Set at Universal's water theme park, this after-hours event will run April 19, 26 and May 3, 10, 17. More details and tickets sales for that event will be coming soon, the resort said.

Other events at the resort in 2025 will include Universal Mardi Gras on February 1 through March 30 and Butterbeer Season, which starts March 1 and continues through May 31. And the big one is the grand opening of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park on May 22.

For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, including discounts on bundled tickets and on-site hotel stays, please contact our travel agent partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

For park tickets, include Epic Universe tickets, please visit our ticketing partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

Finally, to keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)