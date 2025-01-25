The cheap and easy way to get Disneyland's Monte Cristo

Disneyland has made enjoying one of its most famous attractions easier than ever.

This one is not a ride or show, however. It's a sandwich - Disneyland's famous Monte Cristo. The battered, deep-fried, and sugar-dusted turkey, ham, and cheese sandwich is much more than the sum of its ingredients. Together, they have become the symbolic taste of a Disney visit for generations of fans.

But getting this sandwich has been a bit of a trick at times. Once served exclusively at the Blue Bayou, the Monte Cristo in recent years also has appeared on the menu at Cafe Orleans. Both of those are table service restaurants that take reservations, meaning that enjoying a Monte Cristo at Disneyland required a bit of advance planning.

The prices of the sandwich also deterred many fans. Currently, the Monte Cristo goes for $34 at the Blue Bayou and $25 at Cafe Orleans. Yes, the Monte Cristo can - and probably should - be split between a couple of diners. But that leaves solo visitors with the uncomfortable choice of finding a place to sleep off a food coma or leaving a bunch of expensive sandwich on their plate.

Now, Disneyland is offering an easier, less-expensive way to enjoy what might be its most famous meal.

The Royal Street Veranda window in New Orleans Square is serving a "snack-sized" Monte Cristo for just $11.49. And since this a quick-service window, there's no reservation required. You even can mobile order the sandwich.

As for the "snack" size, you get two big hunks of Monte Cristo along with a cup of jam here, making this a "snack" only for someone with a Gaston-sized appetite. It was a full meal for me.

What's your go-to quick-service meal at Disneyland these days? Tell us in the comments.

