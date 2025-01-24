Disney reveals final dates for Hollywood Studios locations

We knew they were coming, but now we have the official closing dates.

Walt Disney World this morning confirmed the final dates for Muppet*Vision 3D, PizzeRizzo, and Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this spring. These locations are closing to clear space for the new Monsters, Inc.-themed Monstropolis land that’s coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano will close first, with May 10 being that table service eatery’s last day. The next month, June 7 will be the final day of operation for the Muppet*Vision 3D show and the PizzeRizzo counter service restaurant next door.

Disney is moving The Muppets across the park for Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem to take over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. There’s still no closing date for the current version of that indoor roller coaster, however, much less an official target date for the Muppets version to debut.

The new Monstropolis land will feature its own indoor coaster, with a suspended coaster themed to the door vault from the first Monsters, Inc. movie. We are still awaiting a schedule on that work, too.

But Disney has plenty that is on the schedule already to debut this summer, including a new Villains and new Little Mermaid shows at Hollywood Studios and a new nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom. For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)