Cedar Point shares video of its new tilting roller coaster

Cedar Point this morning released its first official POV concept video for its new Siren's Curse roller coaster.

The Vekoma Tilt Coaster is one of two under construction for debut this year in North America. The other is Circuit Breaker at the COTAland park at the Circuit of the Americans race track in Austin, Texas. Cedar Point's new coaster will stand 160 feet tall and reach a top speed of over 58 mph on its nearly 3,000 feet of track. It features a couple of corkscrews, as well as several airtime moments.

One thing I like about this one is the amount of time it spends near the ground, which amplifies the feeling of speed on the coaster.

Cedar Point opens for its 2025 season - its first full season as part of the new Six Flags chain - on May 3. The Ohio park also is promising the return of its Top Thrill 2 coaster, which ran for only a few days after its debut last spring before closing. For more about the park, please see our updated Visitors Guide to Cedar Point.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)