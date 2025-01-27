Cedar Point shares video of its new tilting roller coaster

Cedar Point this morning released its first official POV concept video for its new Siren's Curse roller coaster.
The Vekoma Tilt Coaster is one of two under construction for debut this year in North America. The other is Circuit Breaker at the COTAland park at the Circuit of the Americans race track in Austin, Texas. Cedar Point's new coaster will stand 160 feet tall and reach a top speed of over 58 mph on its nearly 3,000 feet of track. It features a couple of corkscrews, as well as several airtime moments.
One thing I like about this one is the amount of time it spends near the ground, which amplifies the feeling of speed on the coaster.
Cedar Point opens for its 2025 season - its first full season as part of the new Six Flags chain - on May 3. The Ohio park also is promising the return of its Top Thrill 2 coaster, which ran for only a few days after its debut last spring before closing. For more about the park, please see our updated Visitors Guide to Cedar Point.
I'm still not sold on this gimmick coaster. I do like the positioning of the first drop that has riders staring at the walking path below prior to the release, but there are still some concerns I have...
1. It sounds like CP is going to use TT2 as cover for this coaster likely not opening until halfway through the season. However, as we've seen TT2 has some significant hurdles to clear itself, meaning that if it cannot run reliably at the start of the season, the park could go until late June/early July before it can tout a truly new experience.
2. The capacity of this coaster is significantly below CP's standards for coasters. If TT2 is running reliably all season, it might not be so bad that this can only handle the volume of a large flat ride, but if TT2 can't post, it's going to put a lot of pressure on this coaster, which can't handle big crowds.
3. I still don't know how CP is going to handle a trench, which would be the first sub-grade feature on any Cedar Point attraction. The trench doesn't look to be more than 10' deep, but it's still going to be a challenge to keep water from infiltrating and filling the trench.