More bands set for Walt Disney World's spring concert series

Walt Disney World has announced the (almost) complete line-up for its 2025 spring concert series at EPCOT.

The Garden Rocks Concert Series plays on select nights as part of the annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The festival starts March 5 and continues through June 2, with the concert series starting Friday, March 7. Disney has booked 24 acts for the festival, with one more yet to be announced.

March 7-8: Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston

March 9-10: Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration

March 14-15: Blue October

March 16-17: Rick Springfield

March 21-22: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

March 23-24: 38 Special

March 28-29: Jason Scheff, longtime singer of Chicago

March 30-31: [TBD]

April 4-5: The Orchestra Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Members

April 6-7: Sugar Ray

April 11-12: Simple Plan

April 13-14: Jo Dee Messina

April 18-19: Mike DelGuidice

April 20-21: A Flock of Seagulls

April 25-26: Taylor Dayne

April 27-28: 98 Degrees

May 2-5: Plain White T’s

May 9-10: Jon Secada

May 11-12: Maverick City Music

May 16-17: The Spinners

May 18-19: The Pointer Sisters

May 23-24: The Outlaws

May 25-26: Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

May 30-31: The Cat Empire

June 1-2: We The Kingdom

Seating is included with park admission and available first-come, first-in for the shows. However, many seats are reserved for park guests who book Disney's Garden Rocks Dining Package. Reservations for those open January 29. For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)