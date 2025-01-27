More bands set for Walt Disney World's spring concert series

Walt Disney World has announced the (almost) complete line-up for its 2025 spring concert series at EPCOT.
The Garden Rocks Concert Series plays on select nights as part of the annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The festival starts March 5 and continues through June 2, with the concert series starting Friday, March 7. Disney has booked 24 acts for the festival, with one more yet to be announced.
March 7-8: Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston
March 9-10: Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration
March 14-15: Blue October
March 16-17: Rick Springfield
March 21-22: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
March 23-24: 38 Special
March 28-29: Jason Scheff, longtime singer of Chicago
March 30-31: [TBD]
April 4-5: The Orchestra Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Members
April 6-7: Sugar Ray
April 11-12: Simple Plan
April 13-14: Jo Dee Messina
April 18-19: Mike DelGuidice
April 20-21: A Flock of Seagulls
April 25-26: Taylor Dayne
April 27-28: 98 Degrees
May 2-5: Plain White T’s
May 9-10: Jon Secada
May 11-12: Maverick City Music
May 16-17: The Spinners
May 18-19: The Pointer Sisters
May 23-24: The Outlaws
May 25-26: Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
May 30-31: The Cat Empire
June 1-2: We The Kingdom
Seating is included with park admission and available first-come, first-in for the shows. However, many seats are reserved for park guests who book Disney's Garden Rocks Dining Package. Reservations for those open January 29. For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.
I'll be down for the Disney "marathon" In April. Are there any specifics for the venue and location they use for this? I was planning on getting the universal annual pass in hopes of getting a single day epic universe ticket. I'd rather see the concert and hope for the best on the single ticket.