Another park asks fans to name its new roller coaster

Look like we are doing this again. Another U.S. amusement park has announced a reader vote contest to determine a name for its new roller coaster.

The last couple of times we saw this happen, the park ultimately ignored the poll results in favor picking its own name for the coaster. Busch Gardens Williamsburg ditched three umlaut-carrying names to call its new Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coaster "The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge." Then Six Flags Over Georgia ditched its poll-winning "Georgia Surfer" to rename its upcoming Intamin Ultra Splash as "Georgia Gold Rusher."

Now, Connecticut's Quassy Amusement Park is asking fans to name its upcoming SBF Visa Group Spinning Coaster. Except Quassy is not offering up a list of suggested names. It is asking fans to nominate their own suggestions on what to name the new ride.

"We're beyond excited to introduce this new attraction to our lineup," Quassy Amusement Park President Eric Anderson said. "Naming the coaster is a special way for our community to leave their mark on the park, and we can’t wait to see what creativity awaits us."

Here is the link to submit your proposed name for the ride. The deadline for submissions is February 28. A panel of judges will review the suggestions and announce the winner on March 10.

The person who submits the winning suggestion will be invited to the ride's grand opening event and receive four combo passes to Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, plus free parking.

In addition to the new spinning coaster, Quassy is adding Aladdin Wave Swinger from Wooddesign Amusement Rides this season, replacing its Chance Rides waveswinger, Yo-Yo Swing.

