Universal's theme parks report lower revenue, earnings in 2024

Attendance dipped at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood late in 2024, parent company Comcast reported today.

While attendance and revenue were down during the final three months of the year compared with the same period in 2023, revenue was up at Universal's international theme parks during the period, the company reported. The increases at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Beijing helped push overall revenue at NBCUniversal's Theme Parks segment up 0.1% for the quarter, to US$2.374 billion. (Universal Studios Singapore is owned and operated under license by Genting Singapore.)

However, costs were up for the quarter at Universal's parks, with the $35 million of the $36 million increase attributable to pre-opening costs for the upcoming Epic Universe theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort. Overall, Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $838 million, down 3.9% from the same period in 2023.

For the full year, Universal's theme parks recorded $8.617 billion in revenue in 2024, down 3.69% from 2023. Costs were up 1.2%, contributing to a 11.9% drop in Adjusted EBITDA, to $2.949 billion.

The Epic Universe theme park will open May 22 on the new south campus at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal this month opened the new Stella Nova Resort hotel on the Epic Universe property.

