Aerosmith gets its last day at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced the final day for its Aerosmith-themed roller coaster.

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will welcome its final riders on March 1, 2026 at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Though the band is heading out, the coaster itself is not going away. Disney is retheming the indoor Vekoma LSM coaster to The Muppets.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open sometime this summer. The reimagined attraction will see Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem taking Aerosmith's place on the ride, with help from the rest of The Muppets crew.

Other Walt Disney World refurbishment and closure dates to consider:

January 26: Frozen Ever After closes at EPCOT to replace the main character Audio Animatronics. The ride reopens in February.

February 2: Dinosaur closes at Disney's Animal Kingdom for its reimagining into an Indiana Jones ride. That attraction will open in 2027.

