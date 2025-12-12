Aerosmith gets its last day at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced the final day for its Aerosmith-themed roller coaster.
Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will welcome its final riders on March 1, 2026 at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Though the band is heading out, the coaster itself is not going away. Disney is retheming the indoor Vekoma LSM coaster to The Muppets.
Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open sometime this summer. The reimagined attraction will see Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem taking Aerosmith's place on the ride, with help from the rest of The Muppets crew.
Other Walt Disney World refurbishment and closure dates to consider:
Reportedly, the pre-show area has already been gutted from the attraction even though it is still operating. Aside from the addition of a Scooter animatronic in the pre-show room, it sounds like this will be a very light retheme. Even though they've started doing some of the work to convert this to the Muppets, there's only so much work that can be done in the 4-5 months the attraction will be closed. As expected when they announced this project, the only notable changes will be to the pre-show and on-ride audio. It's possible WDI make a few tweaks to the on-ride scenery to give it more of a Muppets flare, but I don't expect anything earth-shattering here with very little changes to the flat props seen along the course. I do think the pre-show animatronic will be nice (probably along the lines of Hondo from MF:SR), but IMHO it's going to be the on-ride audio that really makes or breaks this retheme. Disney has yet to announce what musical artists will collaborate with the Muppets on this (if any), but if they can get some big-name musicians, especially those that have worked with the Muppets before like Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters/Dave Grohl, and Elton John, it will make it easier for guests to forget all the great Aerosmith songs that played during the ride.