Disney takes possession of its new Adventure

Disney officially has taken delivery of its largest-ever cruise ship.

Disney Cruise Line today finalized the handover of the new Disney Adventure from shipbuilder Meyer Werft. At 208,000 GT and with a passenger capacity of 6,000, Disney Adventure will be in a class of its own, larger than any of the previous three classes of DCL ships.

Disney Adventure will sail from Singapore, starting in March. The ship was ordered in 2016 as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong's Dream Cruises, but that business did not make it through the pandemic. Disney then bought the ship, then under construction, for a reported US$47 million. Walt Disney Imagineering and Meyer Werft have rebuilt the ship to Disney's design standards, adding a wide range of firsts for the line to take advantage of the ship's size.

Those include the first open-air central atrium on a Disney Cruise Line ship, as well as its most extensive collection of thrill rides, including DCL's first on-board roller coaster, Ironcycle Test Run. You can learn more about the ship in our Cruise fan's guide to the Disney Adventure.

If you are interested, you can track the ship's location here.

Replies (0)