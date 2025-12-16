Six Flags looks to transform Magic Mountain's kiddie land

Six Flags Magic Mountain is revamping its kids' land for 2026. But that switch could lead to a lot more than just a new experience for families.

The California theme park announced this morning that it will transform its current Bugs Bunny Land and Whistlestop Park into Looney Tunes Land by next summer. Bugs will remain in the reimagined land, which will be anchored by a Bugs Bunny Play Park section.

Other sections in Looney Tunes Land will include Road Runner Ridge, Taz-Mania, and Camp Duck Amuck.



Site plan for Looney Tunes Land, with Taz-Mania at the top, Road Runner Ridge below and to the right, Bugs Bunny Play Park in the middle and Camp Duck Amuck at the bottom. Image courtesy Six Flags

"The new Looney Tunes Land will be a continuation of our mutually successful partnership with Warner Bros. that began more than 40 years ago and will continue to celebrate the characters of their beloved franchise," Six Flags SVP and West Coast regional general manager Raffi Kaprelyan said. "We are counting down the days until we can invite families to experience the whimsy and fun of Looney Tunes in a way that is more immersive and exciting than ever before."



Concept image from Six Flags detailing the new Granny’s House that will sit at the back of the current Wascal’s restaurant, which also is getting a refresh.

Work gets underway officially in January, following the Holiday in the Park event. The park has filed permits to remove the Tweety's Escape and Magic Flyer rides. An all-new Taz’s Exploration Trail ("where guests will explore the Tasmania Trail and go on a treasure hunt," according to the park) will replace those attractions.

Also in the Taz-Mania area that replaces Whistlestop Park, Whistlestop Train will become Taz’s Tasmanian Train Tours.

On the flip side, down in the new Camp Duck Amuck, Taz’s Trucking Company will become Daffy’s Forest Four-Wheelers. Meanwhile, Bugs Bunny Play Park will replace Speedy Gonzalez Hot Rods and Pepe Le Pew’s Tea Party with "thematic free play and exploration zones."

Now, doing some quick math here, if Magic Mountain loses two kiddie coasters, does that mean it loses the title for world's most roller coasters in one park? Personally, I think including kiddie coasters in a coaster count is a bit absurd, but numbers are numbers. And there remains no word on a timeline for the Vekoma thrill glider coaster on the old Golden Bear Theater site, for which Magic Mountain got approval last year.

Nevertheless, Six Flags is promising a more immersive experience in its redesigned kids' land.

"Each area will have its own color palette, fauna, landscaping, graphics, hardscaping (complete with character footprints in the concrete), railings, signage and more distinct experiences in each area," the park said in its press release.

