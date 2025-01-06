Six Flags Magic Mountain gets ready for a new Vekoma coaster

Los Angeles County has approved a construction permit for the next roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The permit, with the project name 90011, allows "grading for new roller coaster, includes new retaining walls and station/mechanical building."

The project will take over about 3.4 acres over and around the former Showcase Theater site. On the permit blueprints, the project is alternately called "Six Flags Thrill Glider Roller Coaster" and "Six Flags Vekoma Coaster."

Those labels tip that the new coaster will be a Vekoma Thrill Glider, which would be a new model from the Dutch manufacturer that first was rumored a couple of years ago as a kind-of suspended motorbike coaster. Six Flags recently announced a "first-of-its-kind coaster in North America" for 2026 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, which last opened a new roller coaster with RMC's single-rail Wonder Woman Flight of Courage in 2022.

The following image, from the construction plans, shows the site grading for the coaster's footers, which will be located on the side of the hill between Full Throttle and Superman: Escape from Krypton.



Grading plan for new Six Flags Magic Mountain coaster. Image from Los Angeles County construction permit

To keep up to date with more theme park news - including the future official announcement of this project from Six Flags - please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)