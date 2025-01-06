Six Flags Magic Mountain gets ready for a new Vekoma coaster

Los Angeles County has approved a construction permit for the next roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The permit, with the project name 90011, allows "grading for new roller coaster, includes new retaining walls and station/mechanical building."
The project will take over about 3.4 acres over and around the former Showcase Theater site. On the permit blueprints, the project is alternately called "Six Flags Thrill Glider Roller Coaster" and "Six Flags Vekoma Coaster."
Those labels tip that the new coaster will be a Vekoma Thrill Glider, which would be a new model from the Dutch manufacturer that first was rumored a couple of years ago as a kind-of suspended motorbike coaster. Six Flags recently announced a "first-of-its-kind coaster in North America" for 2026 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, which last opened a new roller coaster with RMC's single-rail Wonder Woman Flight of Courage in 2022.
The following image, from the construction plans, shows the site grading for the coaster's footers, which will be located on the side of the hill between Full Throttle and Superman: Escape from Krypton.
if I may quote myself from three years ago:
"Six Flags has not been in the taking-care-of-the-toys-it-has business during my adult life, opting instead for refreshment by way of investment. That has meant new coasters at a breathtaking clip and at times a haphazard approach to the rest of the park."
never change, six flags!
Vekoma has definitely been on a roll lately with some of the smoothest and innovative coaster being developed today. However, I do worry that SFMM is getting a prototype coaster that will have growing pains and not take full advantage of the unique design as future models inevitably will. This also paints giant targets on Superman: Escape From Krypton and Ninja (one of the last remaining Arrow suspended coasters in the US) given their proximity to this project and their age and maintenance expense given SF's recent trend of removal older coasters.