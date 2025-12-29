All aboard the hype train for Universal Kids Resort

The new year will bring something that's never happened in the theme park industry before. For the second year in a row, one of America's top IP-driven theme park chains will open a new theme park in the United States.

Following this year's debut of Universal Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort, in 2026, Universal will opens a second theme park in two years - Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas. And it's a new concept for Universal. For the first time, Universal will open a non-studio theme park in a new location for the company.

Universal enters Texas with what you might consider an epic universe for children. Universal Kids Resort will feature IP lands themed to DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, Minions, and Shrek, Plus Universal's Jurassic World and Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants. Jurassic World requires some focus, but the other IP are very much kid-first in their appeal even if each counts plenty of adults among their fans. But Universal is tailoring the attractions for children and their families here. Think highly themed play areas, character interactions, children's rides, and family coasters and water rides.



The Rhonda’s TrollsFest Express roller coaster and Hair in the Clouds tower ride in DreamWorks’ TrollsFest at Universal Kids Resort. Concept art courtesy Universal

As such, Universal Kids Resort seems more in competition with attractions such as Legoland than the traditional Universal and Disney theme parks. Will devoting an entire park to this segment of the market help extend Universal's brand, or will the park leave guests frustrated? That's the big question for industry analysts. But for fans, it's all about - when will this park open and what should we do first?

For the park's attraction line-up, please see our previous post, Universal reveals more details about its new Kids Resort.

