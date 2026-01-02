Universal's VelociCoaster again tops our Best Roller Coaster list

Plenty of new roller coasters placed on our Best New Attractions list yesterday. But none of them could unseat our reigning champion as Best Roller Coaster overall. Once again, Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster reigns as our Theme Park Insider Award winner.

The Intamin launch coaster has topped our annual reader poll ever since it opened in 2021. The ride's nonstop momentum in a themed environment, coupled with memorable elements such as its concluding Mosasaurus roll, have made this coaster an enduring favorite of Theme Park Insider readers.

A former Best Roller Coaster winner claimed the second-place spot in our 2025 poll - Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance. And the third step on the podium also went to a former Best Coaster winner - VelociCoaster's Islands of Adventure sibling Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, also from Intamin.

Theme Park Insider readers, as one might suspect from the site's name, love themed coasters, as evidenced by EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind taking fourth place in our survey this year. And another well-themed park, Dollywood, claimed the fifth position with Rocky Mountain Construction's Lightning Rod. That gives RMC two of our top five, to go with Intamin's two and one for Vekoma.

A new coaster, Universal Epic Universe's Stardust Racers, claimed the sixth spot in its first year in the poll. Another Mack Rides creation, Europa-Park's Voltron Nevera - last year's Best New Attraction winner - took the seventh position.

A third RMC, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Iron Gwazi, came eighth, followed by a pair of coasters from Germany's Phantasialand to complete our top ten: Vekoma's F.L.Y. and Intamin's Taron.

Thank you to all the Theme Park Insider readers who voted this year. Check in tomorrow as we reveal the Best Attraction winner in the 2026 Theme Park Insider Awards.

Replies (6)