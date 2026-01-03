Rise of the Resistance reigns as the best theme park attraction

Can any attraction unseat Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance as the world's best theme park attraction? The anchor of Disney's Star Wars Galaxy's Edge lands has held that honor in our reader-voted Theme Park Insider Awards since 2020, when it also won our Best New Attraction of the year honor.

This year, Universal Orlando's Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment won that honor. But could it pull the same double that Rise did and win both honors in its debut year?

That answer is... no. But it was close. For the sixth year, Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, located at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, has won the Theme Park Insider Award for Best Attraction.

Our Best New Attraction winner this year, Monsters Unchained, came in second, giving Rise its closest battle yet for the top honor. Another former Best New Attraction winner, Avatar - Flight of Passage, claimed the final step on the podium with third place in our annual reader survey.

Universal Orlando claimed three of the top five spots in that survey with Islands of Adventure attractions placing fourth and fifth. Those were Jurassic World VelociCoaster - our returning Best Roller Coaster winner - and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man.

On Monday, we will release our list of the top 50 attractions worldwide, from our reader survey. But before that, we have one more Theme Park Insider Award to announce - our readers' pick for the world's Best Theme Park. Check back tomorrow (Sunday) for that announcement.

