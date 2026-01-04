Rope Drop: From holiday season to refurb season

The rope drop is the start of the day for guests at a theme park. Here at Theme Park Insider, the "Rope Drop" is the start of our week - our Sunday look at what's coming during the next seven days at top theme parks around the world.

This week marks the end of holiday season programming at several parks. Which means it is now time for... construction season! At Disney California Adventure, Incredicoaster, Grizzly River Run, and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind all close tomorrow for their refurbishment. (We are still awaiting official reopening dates for those.)

At Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure Jurassic Park River Adventure is going down for a long refurb. That ride will be closed from tomorrow through November 19.

But it's not all closures in the news this week. With the end of the holidays, the Disneyland Resort is resuming its 70th Celebration programming, with Wondrous Journeys and the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade returning at Disneyland on Thursday. (Paint the Night will resume January 30.)

Also on Thursday, Disneyland is changing up park menus, which you can find detailed here: New 2026 Sweets and Treats Coming to Disneyland. Anything tempt your taste buds?

More refurbs

January 12-15: Mark Twain Riverboat closed at Disneyland.

January 12-22: Haunted Mansion closed at Disneyland to remove holiday overlay.

January 15-21: Revenge of the Mummy closed at Universal Studios Florida.

January 20: Star Wars Rise of the Resistance closes at Disneyland. No opening date yet.

January 26: It's a Small World closes at Disneyland to remove holiday overlay.

January 26: Frozen Ever After closes at EPCOT for replacement of Audio Animatronics. Reopens next month.

February 2: Dinosaur closes at Disney's Animal Kingdom for retheme to Indiana Jones. Reopens 2027.

February 9-23: Hogwarts Express closed at Universal Orlando.

March 1: Last day for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Planning a trip?

For great prices and assistance on planning your next theme park vacation, please shop our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners. Or contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent news while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)