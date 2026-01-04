Disneyland wins honor as the world's best theme park

Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Well, the park's 70th birthday was last July, but Disney is making it a 15-month celebration, as the company loves to do for milestone anniversaries at its top theme parks.

Theme Park Insider readers this are giving Walt Disney's original theme park something else to celebrate. Disneyland is the winner of the Theme Park Insider Award as the world's Best Theme Park.

The Anaheim theme park soared to the top of our readers' ballots on the strength of an incredible nine attractions placing in our readers' top 50 worldwide this year - including Best Attraction winner Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. You can watch on-ride videos for all of those attractions and read everything you need to know to plan a visit to the world's best theme park in our one-page Visitors Guide to Disneyland.

You can find links to the best discounts on Disneyland tickets from that page, too.

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure claimed second place this year, followed narrowly by Tokyo DisneySea. Both are multi-year winners of the Best Theme Park award, with one of the two claiming the honor for the past six years.

The new Universal Epic Universe claimed fourth place in our reader voting for Best Theme Park this year.

Thank you to all Theme Park Insider readers who voted in our year-end survey. Here are this year's other winners:

