New Six Flags park announces quick closure

The new Six Flags theme park in Saudi Arabia has announced an unexpected closure, less than two weeks after the park's debut.

Six Flags Qiddiya City announced today that it will close tomorrow, January 11, for one day. In a post on its social media accounts, the park said, "Our team is taking an extra day to give the park a little additional care, adding some final touches and fine-tuning the thrills."

It's unusual for a theme park to close for the day for reasons unrelated to the weather. Many parks operate on partial-week or seasonal schedules, but Six Flags Qiddiya City had announced every-day operation when it debuted. However, it is not unusual for new parks to experience operational challenges, as teams work to get new attractions and shows working reliably.

But parks usually remain open while employees work to sort things. Universal Studios Florida famously suffered through a rough opening summer, but it made it up to fans by offering them each a free ticket for a one day visit in the future. [See Theme park cast member stories: Free tickets at Universal Studios Florida for my personal experience with that.

For a list of what's available at Six Flags Qiddiya City - when it is open - as well as a POV of its most famous ride, please see our post, The Falcon takes Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya City.

