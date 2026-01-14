Darth Vader is coming to Disney's Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

Disney is giving up on its original concept for its Star Wars land.
When Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge debuted at Disneyland and then Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2019, it represented a particular time and place in the Star Wars universe. Set on the planet of Batuu, Galaxy's Edge presented the First Order-controlled Black Spire Outpost, with a Resistance camp on its outskirts. This placed the land's timeline in the middle of the sequel trilogy, in the Age of the Resistance and First Order.
That timeline meant that popular Star Wars characters from the original trilogy had no place in the land, including Darth Vader, Han Solo and younger versions of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa.
Star Wars fans missed not having some of their favorite characters in what should have been the Star Wars land of their dreams, so now, Disney is making that change - at least at Disneyland.
Starting April 29, Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will expand its timeline, placing Black Spire Outpost within the original triology and the Galactic Civil War. Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo characters will roam the area, with Imperial Stormtroopers replacing the First Order troopers who now walk around the area.
First Order Cargo store will be rethemed to Black Spire Surplus, but the other retail locations in the land will not change - save for a backstory tweak to place them in the earlier time. The land's background music will include familiar themes by John Williams from the first six Star Wars films, too.
The marketplace on the edge of Black Spire Outpost will shift the timeline to the New Republic(-ish), with The Mandalorian and Grogu and Ahsoka Tano greeting guests there.
Finally, the sequel trilogy timeline will hold in the Resistance camp, where Rey now will greet guests in front of the unchanged Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction.
Again, for now, these changes are happening only at Disneyland, with the current timelime holding at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The change at Disneyland becomes official on April 29, though Disney says that some of the OG characters and music might appear before then.
Disneyland tested the waters last year by sending a Mandalorian-era Luke Skywalker to meet guests in Galaxy's Edge. See It's the season of Skywalker at Disneyland's Season of the Force for Natalie's report on that.
The Disneyland's other big non-animated movie IP land, the Marvel-themed Avengers Campusin Disney California Adventure, also has an indistinct timeline that allows characters from multiple eras to appear. However, Disneyland seems to be trying to enforce some delineation between Star Wars eras in Galaxy's Edge, by limiting characters from different eras to different parts of the land.
Hopefully, one day Disney will debut something similar to the stunt show vignettes that were originally planned for Galaxy’s Edge. The area feels so lifeless without them.
Hopefully they go all in and just retheme Rise of the Resistance to OT also. Rise of the Rebellion, if you will. :-)
Just make each attraction set in its own era. I mean, if episode 9 (the rise of Skywalker) had featured as an introductory scene rebels escaping the clutches of the First Order on Baatu, and then people were able to go ride that actual adventure it might put more of a permanent stamp in the public eye of what the focal point of this land was concerning its timeline. Ultimately, I don’t think people really care all that much about the severe minutia of timeline continuity when it comes to rides. And as evidence I would point to the various Harry Potter rides at Universal. Conceptually, I applaud the big swing for the fences once again with this land. But ultimately, the execution of the
concept was neutered by the pandemic and budget constraints. That, coupled with the failure of the Galactic Starcruiser (again, a toast to the grand idea) and cooling popularity of the sequel trilogy juxtaposed with the rise in popularity for the original republic era stemming in no small part from the popularity of the Mandalorian TV series (yes, I know. It’s POST-republic, but still- it features prime Luke Skywalker and legacy icons like Boba Fett). Long winded point made short, it’s a big enough sandbox to just let everyone play in it. Each differing attraction or experience can have its own unique set up to help guests become immersed in which area they are. Ultimately a hero is recognizable as such, and a villain is recognizable as such, and as long as you play with those themes effectively, then the dramatic storytelling shouldn’t suffer. My opinion.
Does adding OG Star Wars to Galaxy's Edge finally set the clock ticking on Star Tours?
You're absolutely right fattyackin. Disney tried to design an "open canvas" for guests to "create their own Star Wars story", which is probably what the hard core LARPers wanted. The problem is that even with an IP as popular and well known as Star Wars, there just aren't enough people willing to do all the work it takes to create a story and go through all the motions to role play in an open world, particularly around thousands of other judgy people giving you the side eye. I definitely admire the ambition to create this open world, but WDI put so many roadblocks in place that made it so off-putting for the very people they wanted to attract.
First, they discourage and in many ways forbid guests from cosplaying. Disney couldn't stop telling people that they could live their own Star Wars story when marketing the new land, but if you show up with your ComicCon getup at the front gate, you are instantly walked back to your car. Now, Disney has gotten a bit more accommodating by allowing certain "Disney-Bounding" and completely took the shackles off if you wanted to spend $1,000+ night to stay at the Galactic Starcruiser, but we all know how that ended.
Second, they time-locked the land in between 2 movies of the sequel trilogy (and actually opened the lands BEFORE the last movie debuted in December 2019). They created a land where they wanted people to live their Star Wars story, but dumped them on a world nobody knew at a time nobody cared about. To top it off, they filled the land with characters that were either intimidating or impossible to find. They promised live entertainment, but nothing remotely approached what they teased when they initially announced the land - in fact some of those were ported to the Galactic Starcruiser.
Finally, they put core experiences behind paywalls. At Universal, you don't have to buy a wand to see the magic of Olivanders and can derive just as much joy and pleasure from watching others use their wands to trigger effects within the land without spending a dime. In order to feel the awe of building a lightsaber, you have to buy one, or at least have a friend who wants to buy one and invites you to be a guest into the building experience (even if you just want to take a picture with a lightsaber, you have to buy one). The same goes for the droid building experience, and at first you couldn't even play with your newly constructed droid in the land (they eventually corrected this, but you're still constrained to a small pad). If you want to go to the Star Wars bar, you better be willing to open your wallet, because you have to make a reservation and a minimum purchase just to walk into Oga's. Then there's the Galactic Starcruiser, which for many was the biggest slap in the face in the history of Star Wars fandom - all the promises WDI made for Galaxy's Edge when it was announced, but were not actually delivered when it opened, were available to Starcruiser guests, except it cost you a fortune to stay there. The only truly "open" aspect of Galaxy's Edge in terms of crafting your own Star Wars story is the DataPad app, which was haphazardly designed and clearly only done as a throw-away to be able to tout the choose-your-own-adventure claims made by WDI when they originally announced Galaxy's Edge back in 2015 (much like the minimal interactive elements found at PtWoA at DAK).
The bottom line, most people don't go to theme parks to create their own stories (yes they go to create memories, but those are very different), they want to be told stories or experience stories alongside their favorite characters. Sure, it's great to have some flexibility and unpredictability, but at the heart of the theme park experience is to be flung around (either literally or figuratively) and entertained, and while there are some who like to be entertainers while they are being entertained, a majority of people (including CMs) do not want to do work while on vacation. WDI completely missed the boat with Galaxy's Edge, and simply making the timeline more fluid won't correct the fundamental problems with the land.
To be fair to Disney trying to judge what Star Wars fans really want is a tricky thing....
Personally I really enjoyed Galaxy's Edge how it was. Sure, can use spark on things but it still works, immersing you into Star Wars. I know that if Disney had gone for Endor or Tattoine or such, it'd be complaints of "Disney playing it too safe rather than something new." As this very site has summed up "no one can hate Star Wars as much as Star Wars fans."
Total and complete capitulation without an apology or admission of guilt. Not only that, but I wouldn't be surprised that Disney will be using AI to mesh John Williams' classic scores to create the new background music for the land in accordance with Iger's (and Wall Street's) demand for increased use of the technology.
There's no doubt that WDI made a huge gaffe when they time-locked Galaxy's edge between The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, but the constant stubbornness over the past 5 years, which included the flop of the Galactic Starcruiser project, to promote Disney's vision of Star Wars was tone deaf. It's fine to admit mistakes, and this is so obviously lip service for the so-called "fans" (really the GP who know little about Star Wars). If WDI were serious about admitting defeat here, they would have gone all-in on converting Galaxy's Edge to the OT timeline. This feels like a half-hearted attempt simply to pacify the loudest criticism of the land.