Six Flags films roller coaster video before finishing track

Who needs to finish building a roller coaster track before filming the on-ride POV video?

Not Six Flags.

Thanks to a drone, Six Flags Over Texas today released a partial real POV video for its upcoming, record-setting Tormenta Rampaging Run roller coaster. The Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster will set records for that model, with a height of 309 feet and top speed of 87 mph.

The coaster also will be the longest of the model, with a total track length of 4,199 feet. Not all of that track is in place yet, but workers have completed the ride's Immelmann inversion, which - at 218 feet - will be the highest installation of that roller coaster element in the world.

It's that Immelmann that Six Flags is showing off in its new POV video. Again, that track is not complete yet, so Six Flags cannot run trains. But it can simulate a run on the coaster with a drone.

Six Flags' drone skims the track at what will be riders' eye level when Tormenta Rampaging Run opens later this year. From the top of the 309-foot hill, you can sample the view that riders will enjoy before dropping at a beyond-vertical 95 degrees at 87 mph into that Immelmann.

And beyond that? Well, you will have to wait until later this year for Six Flags to complete that track.

For more about the coaster, including the CGI full on-ride POV, please see our previous post, Six Flags introduces Tormenta, the world's biggest dive coaster.

