From nightmares to dreams, Efteling adds new show for 2026

Efteling is adding a new show in its namesake theater.

The Efteling Theater is home to CARO, a musical acrobatics show themed to the park's carousel. Starting in April, the theater will add a daytime production called Magicaluna.

This 20-minute, non-verbal illusion show tells the story of a teenage girl named Luna. From the park's press release:

On the evening before her birthday, Luna decides she wants to leave her childhood behind. She tidies up her room and puts away all her old toys — including Jokie, the doll she received from her grandmother. That night, something unexpected happens. While Luna sleeps, dream builders appear using enchanting tricks, they transform her bedroom into a grand dream spectacle. Luna awakens and moves from one moment of amazement to the next. Toys that move as if alive, shadows that guide her path, and illusions that draw her into a world full of imagination. During this magical journey, Luna rediscovers a feeling she had almost lost: her own sense of wonder.



Photo courtesy Efteling

Sounds charming? Well, allow me to drop the little nugget here that Efteling's production partner for this is Magus Utopia - the same team that staged Nightmare Fuel Wildfire for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights. The team also has produced shows for Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China. So I assume that this show will be a change in tone, though it has a high standard to live up to for entertainment value, given Magus Utopia's track record.

After its opening on April 3, the show will run daily at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30pm, continuing through Sunday, November 8. The recommended ages for the production are six years and older. The show will have opening seating. CARO will continue in the evenings, as scheduled.

For more of what is available at the park, please see our Visitors Guide to Efteling.

