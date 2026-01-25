Search the site Search

Rope Drop: Disneyland welcomes back Paint the Night

As the "rope drop" starts at day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Tomorrow brings the closure of popular Disney boat rides on each U.S. coast. In Orlando, Frozen Ever After closes at EPCOT on Monday for replacement of several Audio Animatronics. Disney is upgrading the face-projected Anna and Elsa figures to use the practical animation technology employed on the Hong Kong Disneyland installation of the ride. You can watch our POV of Hong Kong's Frozen Ever After here. The EPCOT installation will reopen with those figures sometime in February.

In Anaheim, Today is the last day for the It's a Small World holiday overlay. Tomorrow, Disneyland will close the attraction for a refurbishment that looks to extend through at least early March.

Also at Disneyland, expect larger crowds late this week as the resort welcomes runDisney's Disneyland Half Marathon weekend, starting Thursday. RunDisney crowds bring thousands of runners and their families to the parks at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, so if you are wondering if the California parks might not be so busy this week... well, they will be.

At least those crowds will have something new to watch. The Paint the Night parade returns to Disneyland on Friday, following its holiday hiatus.

Down the road in Buena Park, Knott's Berry Farm also welcomes back its annual Peanuts Celebration, starting Saturday. The Knott's Peanuts Celebration continues on weekends through February 22. This year's festival features the debut of the Knott's Express musical procession, as well as Peanuts character meets and entertainment, plus special food inspired by the comic strip and, well, peanuts.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5 - February 5: Incredicoaster closed at Disney California Adventure.

January 5 - February 5: Calico Railroad closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

January 5 - February 6: Calico River Rapids closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

January 20: Star Wars Rise of the Resistance closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

January 26: It's a Small World closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

January 26: Frozen Ever After closes at EPCOT for replacement of Audio Animatronics. Reopens in February.

February 2 - March 13: Timber Mountain Log Ride closes at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 2: Dinosaur closes at Disney's Animal Kingdom for retheme to Indiana Jones. Reopens in 2027.

February 9-23: Hogwarts Express closes at Universal Orlando.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 17 - March 6: GhostRider closes at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 23: - March 5: Jumpin' Jellyfish closes at Disney California Adventure.

March 1: Last day for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

