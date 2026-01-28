Search the site Search

Here is what to expect in Paris' new Disney Adventure World

Disney has released a new park map for its Disney Adventure World theme park in Paris. This is the retheme of the current Walt Disney Studios Park, which takes on its new name when the Adventure Way expansion and World of Frozen opens March 29.

Let's dive into the new map and detail what fans can expect when starting March 29 - plus what might be changing in the park after that, as well.



Disney Adventure World. Image courtesy Disney Experiences

Starting at the park entrance, we see the new World Premiere building, which leads us into the renamed World Premiere Plaza.



World Premiere Plaza

The World Premiere building holds retail as well as The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant, which serves food as mid and forgettable as every other quick service food location across Disneyland Paris. Outside, in the plaza, let's turn left and work our way clockwise around the park.

First up is the theater for Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure, which you can see underneath the refreshed Disney World of Adventure water tower. Past that, on the far left of the image, is the home of Stitch Live. Both are fine shows, but those theaters are not the first thing that people notice when standing in this part of the park.



Avengers Campus

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror visually dominates World Premiere Plaza, but given its location next to Avengers Campus, I suspect that a Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout overlay might be store for this ride, just like Disneyland did to its twin at Disney California Adventure. Perhaps with the impending opening of World of Frozen and Adventure Way, the park might soon have enough additional capacity that it can afford to take the popular Tower ride offline for a year to make this change. If this is going to happen, this would be on the list of announcements at Disney Parks presentation during this summer's D23 in Anaheim. If we do not hear about it by then, expect The Twilight Zone theme to remain as long as Disney owns the license.

Heading into Avengers Campus, you will see Spider-Man WEB Adventure to the right and the PYM Kitchen restaurant to the left. The big building to the left is Avengers Assemble: Flight Force - Disney's first retheme of its Rock 'n' Roller Starring Aerosmith roller coaster. The Hero Training Center character meet stands to the right of that.

Behind that, the colorful stage set is the Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland theater. (Formerly the Lights, Motors, Action car stunt show.) Given that Disney is keeping this on its new Disney Adventure World map, I think we can assume that this seasonal production will be back again this summer. But I cannot imagine that the show is long for this world with The Lion King-themed Pride Lands area under construction immediately behind it. The new concept for Disney Adventure World is a collection on IP-themed lands, and the Alice show stands as an orphan between several. That's why this is one of two locations in the park that I expect to see deleted and redeveloped sooner rather than later.



Adventure Way

This brings us to Adventure Way, which opens March 29. I detailed everything that fans can expect from this new area late last year in What to expect in Disney's World of Frozen and Adventure Way. Please click over and read that post, if you did not see it already. There's a lot of great behind-the-scenes detail there.

Adventure Way is the new Avenue des Champs-Élysées of Disney Adventure World. It will lead from World Premiere straight back to the new Adventure Bay and the three single-IP lands that eventually will surround the lagoon. You can see the new Raiponce Tangled Spin ride on the right of the Adventure Way promenade, just above the Woody statue that marks a new entrance to World of Pixar.

An Up-themed waveswinger will stand across from Raiponce Tangled Spin on Adventure Way, but there's no timeframe for that installation yet. On the shore of the Bay just above Raiponce Tangled Spin is Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, the new Disney Princess-themed character meal restaurant and lounge in the park.

At night, Adventure Bay will host the new Disney Cascade of Light nighttime spectacular, which will include drones, fountains, lights and fireworks. At the far side of the Bay stands the new World of Frozen land, with its Frozen Ever After ride. To the left of Adventure Bay is the site of the upcoming The Lion King-themed Pride Lands, which will feature Disneyland Paris' first Tiana-style log flume ride, themed to Pride Rock. I am hoping that we will get the announcement of an opening year for that land at D23.

Across the bay will be a third IP-themed land, which all clues point to being Avatar. Expect this to be something more like what Disneyland is getting rather than what fans can experience now at Walt Disney World. Perhaps we will get official confirmation of this at D23, but I would not be surprised if Disney chooses to keep the focus on the upcoming The Lion King land for now.



Worlds of Pixar

The remaining land in Disney Adventure World is Worlds of Pixar. Starting at that Woody statue, we see Toy Story Playland, with the Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop, Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, and RC Racer. Above and to the right of that is Cars Road Trip - the remnants of the park's old Backlot Tour and its Catastrophe Canyon. If this ride is not claimed by the Avatar expansion, it will provides an easy expansion target for some future Pixar-themed ride in the park. But I expect to see it remain for at least the next couple of years.

Below that stands Ratatouille: The Adventure and its Remy Plaza. Under that is a character meet area, with the show building for Crush's Coaster below that. Across the way stands the Cars Quatre Roues Rallye spinner ride. If the Cars Road Trip goes away, this would be the last remaining Cars location in the park, which should ensure its presence indefinitely.



More World Premiere Plaza

Less certain is the Flying Carpets Over Agrabah, which we see back in the World Premiere Plaza. This Jets ride is themed to an Aladdin film set, which makes it the second of the two locations I expect to see redeveloped sooner rather than later. Film sets are out and immersive worlds are in at Disney Adventure World.

Finally, as we complete our tour of the park, we come to the Mickey and the Magician theater at the bottom of the image. That's the best show in the park, so expect that one to stick around. But in the Animation building, marked by the Sorcerer's Hat, we find Animation Academy and Frozen: A Musical Invitation. With the opening of World of Frozen, I would not be surprised to see a new production moving into that space. (Moana? Encanto?)

Again, the new name goes into effect and the expansion opens to all park guests starting March 29. For tickets to the parks, please shop our partner's Disneyland Paris theme park tickets page.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Replies (4)