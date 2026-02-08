Search the site Search

Rope Drop: Who's going to Disneyland?

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Let's start by wishing a happy 25th birthday today to Disney California Adventure! Disneyland's second gate opened officially February 8, 2001. Disney substantially redesigned and rededicated the park in 2012. Disney is celebrating by bringing back its top-rated opening-day attraction, Soarin' Over California, through June.

Since today is the Super Bowl, tomorrow a select player from the winning team will be visiting Disneyland. (When they say "I'm going to Disneyland!" in that post-game commercial, they mean it.) Expect to see larger-than-usual crowds as local fans of the winning team come to the park to see the player's cavalcade down Main Street and celebration.

Over in Florida at Walt Disney World, on Thursday, EPCOT reopens its Frozen Ever After ride. Imagineers have been upgrading the Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff animatronics on the ride with the next-generation characters first used in Hong Kong Disneyland's installation of the Frozen-themed boat ride. That means no more video face projections on characters in the attraction. You can see what the Hong Kong version of the ride looks like here: Frozen Ever After - Hong Kong POV.

Up the road at the Universal Orlando Resort, today is the final day to ride the Hogwarts Express before it closes tomorrow for a two-week refurbishment. The shuttle between The Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands at Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida will be closed through February 23.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

January 20: Star Wars Rise of the Resistance closed at Disneyland. No opening date yet.

January 26: It's a Small World closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 2 - March 13: Timber Mountain Log Ride closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 2: Dinosaur closed at Disney's Animal Kingdom for retheme to Indiana Jones. Reopens in 2027.

February 9-23: Hogwarts Express closes at Universal Orlando.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 17 - March 6: GhostRider closes at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 23: - March 5: Jumpin' Jellyfish closes at Disney California Adventure.

March 1: Last day for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Planning a trip?

