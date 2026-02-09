Search the site Search

Disney Cruise Line makes a rare stop in Los Angeles

The Disney Cruise Line made a rare call at Los Angeles today.

The new Disney Adventure cruise ship stopped at the Port of Los Angeles on its way to its new home in Singapore. Disney's largest-ever cruise ship called at Port Canaveral last month. It then sailed through the Panama Canal on its way to the Pacific - becoming the largest passenger vessel to transit the Canal.

I did not make it down to the port for today's call, which was more of a resupply stop than press opportunity. But Disney did release a photo.



Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney Adventure's next stop will be in Tokyo before it sails its maiden voyage from Singapore on March 10.

Now let's analyze Disney's selection of supply stops for the long journey from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany to Singapore. Obviously, Port Canaveral is the Disney Cruise Line's largest home port. And DCL had announced plans to partner with Tokyo Disney Resort owner and operator Oriental Land Co., which will own and operate a Wish-class ship that will sail from Tokyo starting in 2029.

But what about Los Angeles? DCL does not currently sail from San Pedro and the Port of LA, which made this a rare sight for local Disney fans. Disney's home port in California has been in San Diego, from which Disney sails a limited number of cruises to Mexico in the spring. So why stop in LA? Ultimately, it's a pit stop at the biggest shipping port in America. If you're sailing across the world and need a pit stop on the west coast, LA is the place to do it. (No shade to San Diego, but... facts.)

But, much like Disney, I love a good story. So here is my wishful thinking. DCL executives have said that they see California an expansion priority for the cruise line. Disney has announced plans to expand its cruise calendar for San Diego sailings: Disney Cruise Line to add more sailings from California. Last year, Disney secured a deal to give the company more preferred access spots at the main port on Catalina Island, which is a popular port of call for cruises between Southern California and Mexico: Disney Cruise Line makes deal for more cruises in California.

Meanwhile, the Port of Los Angeles has announced plans to expand, building a new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal that can accommodate larger ships. That looks like a big plus over current port accommodations for local cruise fans. Adding Disney to the mix would be perfect for millions of Disneyland fans.

Does this mean Disney Adventure's call to Los Angeles is not a one-off, but perhaps a sign of future DCL sailings from LA as the cruise line continues to expand? No, but a fan can dream, right?

