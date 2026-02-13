Search the site Search

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the sweetest theme park love stories

The stories that theme park attractions tell are not always action and adventure. You can find plenty of love and romance on theme park rides, too. (And not just in the back of the ride vehicles.) To celebrate this Valentine's Day, here are some of our favorites.

The leading love story in the theme park business has to be that of the couple that started it all. There would be no Disney without Mickey and Minnie. So what better way to kick off our Valentine's Day tribute than with the theme park ride that celebrates Disney's first couple: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disneyland.

Disney tells plenty of "prince and princess" love stories in its theme parks, too. There's Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast at Tokyo Disneyland, and Ariel and Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid rides at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Disney California Adventure. But let's draw a heart around Disney's newest princess ride: Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Love stories include much more than romances. Many theme park rides display the deep bonds of family love, too. There's the love between Gru and his daughters on Despicable Me Minion Mayhem at five Universal Studios theme parks and another parent/child love story between Geppetto and Pinocchio on Disneyland's Pinocchio's Daring Journey. But I think the most popular family love story at theme parks today might be that of the sisters Anna and Elsa, as depicted here on Tokyo DisneySea's Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey.

You also can find the sisters on Frozen Ever After at EPCOT, Hong Kong Disneyland, and - opening next month - Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.

Finally, anyone who cares for a pet understands the love that can exist between people and animals. Consider the relationship between Sindbad and Chandu on Sindbad's Storybook Voyage at Tokyo DisneySea. Or - one of my favorites - Hiccup and Toothless, as celebrated on Hiccup's Wing Gliders at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe.

What is your favorite theme park love story?

