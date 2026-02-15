Search the site Search

Rope Drop: Is Silver Dollar City trolling fans?

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Silver Dollar City is teasing another Marvel Cave Mining Company announcement tomorrow. That said, recent teases from SDC have led to announcements about parking lot trams and drink tumblers, so my enthusiasm for this one is a bit guarded.

The whole Marvel Cave Mining Company bit started at the park's fan fest update last year. With Herschend investing aggressively in the Branson theme park, including opening its first-ever on-site hotel, if this campaign leads to anything less than an eventual announcement of a new mine-themed attraction, it will be rare disappointment from the park.

But I would not be surprised if Silver Dollar City drags this out as long as it can. This team understands the power of social media trolling better than anyone outside of Universal.

Monday also will be the final day to ride Jungle Cruise at Disneyland and GhostRider at Knott's Berry Farm before they close for refurbishment on Tuesday. GhostRider is set to return March 7, but Disneyland has not yet published a reopening date for Jungle Cruise. Disney's refurb calendar runs through March 29, so expect a return sometime after that.

Thursday brings Six Flags' quarterly earnings call at 8am Eastern. The company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results in advance of its conference call with Wall Street analysts. You can listen in on Six Flags website. I will have a recap up on the Theme Park Insider homepage later that morning.

On Friday, the Disneyland Resort welcomes back its annual "Celebrate Gospel," event, which is happening at Downtown Disney this tear. The event runs February 20-21 and February 27-28 and features Bishop Hezekiah Walker headlining on Saturday, and Yolanda Adams headlining on February 28. You can find more details about Disney's Black History Month celebrations in California and Florida on the Disney website.

One week from today, on February 22, it's Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure. Fans can welcome players from Orange County's NHL team during the park's celebration of the hockey team that Disney used to own and used to be named after a Disney movie.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

February 2 - March 13: Timber Mountain Log Ride closed at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 2: Dinosaur closed at Disney's Animal Kingdom for retheme to Indiana Jones. Reopens in 2027.

February 9-23: Hogwarts Express closed at Universal Orlando.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 17 - March 6: GhostRider closes at Knott's Berry Farm.

February 23: - March 5: Jumpin' Jellyfish closes at Disney California Adventure.

March 1: Last day for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Planning a trip?

For great prices and assistance on planning your next theme park vacation, please shop our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners. Or contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent news while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)