Another Arrow roller coaster comes to the end of its run

We are losing another Arrow roller coaster.

Silver Dollar City announced today that 2026 will be the final season for Thunderation, its Arrow Dynamics Mine Train coaster. Located in the park's Valley Road, the coaster stands between Time Traveler and the Marvel Cave entrance at the park's front gate.

That Marvel Cave location is especially relevant because the park said that Thunderation is closing to allow "'real' work back beneath the mountain," according to the park's press release.

"The Marvel Cave Mining Company is taking back this section of the park for geological surveys, ordering Thunderation to vacate the tracks to make way for resumed mining operations inside Silver Dollar City. The mining company, which initially ceased operations in 1889, insists it is time to return to 'good, honest work underground' deep within Marvel Cave and that the rails currently occupied by the coaster must be cleared."

The mine company is all fictional, of course - park of an elaborate backstory that Silver Dollar City is crafting to set up what appears to be a new attraction at the park, themed to the very real Marvel Cave upon which Silver Dollar City was built.

"Thunderation's opening kickstarted exciting additions to Silver Dollar City," Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts President Brad Thomas said. "Likewise, Thunderation's retirement at the end of 2026 will launch new and exciting chapters in Silver Dollar City's future. In this case, the end is really an exciting beginning."

Thunderation is one of seven roller coasters at the park, which most recently replaced its Fire in the Hole with the first-ever indoor Rocky Mountain Construction coaster. Silver Dollar City's Outlaw Run and Tim Traveler placed on Theme Park Insider readers' list of the world's top 40 roller coasters last year.

The final day for Thunderation will be January 2, 2027, following a year-long celebration send-off season for the coaster. For more information about the park, please see our Visitors Guide to Silver Dollar City, which includes a video walking tour of the park.

