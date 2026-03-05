Search the site Search

Six Flags sells seven of its parks

America's biggest amusement park chain is getting smaller in 2026. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation confirmed this morning that it is selling seven of its parks.

With 41 properties across North America, Six Flags is America's largest amusement park chain by volume, though the company trails Disney in U.S. attendance. Six Flags parks welcomed a little more than 50 million visitors in 2024, according to the TEA Global Experience Index attendance report - all in North America. Universal drew nearly 59 million guests worldwide that year, but less than 50 million in the U.S. Disney lead all companies with more than 145 million visitors worldwide.

Six Flags can expect to lose about 4.5 million from its attendance number in 2026. That is the number of guests who visited the seven parks that Six Flags is selling to EPR Properties. The deal was leaked earlier this year when an Orlando-based LLC called "Enchanted Parks Holdings" registered trademark applications that included the names of several Six Flags properties. [See Trademark applications may point to sale of Six Flags parks.]

Today's announcement confirms that EPR will acquire the following parks:

Valleyfair (Minneapolis)

Worlds of Fun (Kansas City, Mo.)

Michigan’s Adventure (Grand Rapids)

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston

Six Flags St. Louis

Six Flags Great Escape (Queensbury, N.Y.)

Six Flags La Ronde (Montreal)

Six Flags will license the use of the Six Flags brand to EPR for the parks for the rest of the 2026 season. The parks will honor all season passes, as well as the recently announced multi-park privileges with other, remaining Six Flags properties.

"We know how much these parks mean to our guests and to the incredible teams who bring them to life every day. Decisions like this are never taken lightly," Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said. "We’re confident the parks will be in good hands with EPR and its partners, who have strong experience operating parks of this quality and scale. At the same time, this move allows Six Flags to concentrate on the parks that we believe offer the greatest opportunities for growth and long-term success. Our goal is to continue creating amazing experiences for all our guests, and this agreement helps us stay focused on that commitment."

Six Flags said that the sale was for total cash consideration of $331 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

"By focusing our resources on the parks that we believe have the highest growth potential, we expect to drive operating leverage, expand margins and accelerate our cash flow generation," Reilly said.

Update: To clarify, EPR is the REIT that is buying the parks (or the lease, for La Ronde), while Enchanted Parks will be the management company for EPR, with Kieran Burke's La Ronde Operations managing La Ronde in partnership with Enchanted Parks and EPR.

