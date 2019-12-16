All aboard the 2020 Hype Train for The Bourne Stuntacular

We are counting down our top 10 most-anticipated new attractions for 2020, and today we look forward to Universal Studios Florida's new stunt show.

The Bourne Stuntacular replaces the old Terminator 2: 3D show with a mixed media performance based on the Jason Bourne action films. The show is scheduled to open in the spring, and Universal Orlando last weekend invited its annual passholders to be extras as it recorded video for the attraction's preshow.

As for the production itself, Universal describes it as a "cutting-edge, edge-of-your-seat live show will blur the lines between stage and cinema" and that "will feature thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn," with "with live performers, interactive props and an immense LED screen."

For the stunts, Universal is again working with Action Horizons, which has provided stunt work for Universal's Waterworld, Special Effects Show, and Triwizard Spirit Rally.

Universal Orlando is Universal's only resort without a production of its beloved Waterworld show, so if Bourne can be Orlando's version of that, it will fill what's been a hole in resort's attraction line-up. For critics who complain that Bourne is played-out as a franchise, well, having a weak franchise didn't hurt the Waterworld show... and not even the harshest Bourne skeptic could argue that franchise isn't far more viable than Waterworld.

So whether you're a Bourne fan or not, we can't wait to see what Universal has for us with this new production.

Tomorrow, the hype train opens the dining car, 'cause it's time for a feast.

Tickets: For discount tickets to Universal Orlando's theme parks, visit our officially authorized Universal Orlando tickets page.

Previously on "All aboard the 2020 Hype Train":

Replies (5)