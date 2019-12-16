All aboard the 2020 Hype Train for The Bourne Stuntacular

We are counting down our top 10 most-anticipated new attractions for 2020, and today we look forward to Universal Studios Florida's new stunt show.
The Bourne Stuntacular replaces the old Terminator 2: 3D show with a mixed media performance based on the Jason Bourne action films. The show is scheduled to open in the spring, and Universal Orlando last weekend invited its annual passholders to be extras as it recorded video for the attraction's preshow.
As for the production itself, Universal describes it as a "cutting-edge, edge-of-your-seat live show will blur the lines between stage and cinema" and that "will feature thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn," with "with live performers, interactive props and an immense LED screen."
For the stunts, Universal is again working with Action Horizons, which has provided stunt work for Universal's Waterworld, Special Effects Show, and Triwizard Spirit Rally.
View this post on Instagram
Action Horizons is proud to team up with Jeff Imada, a Stunts Unlimited member, and fight coordinator of the Bourne Supremacy and the Bourne Ultimatum on our new Bourne Stuntacular project opening in 2020 at Universal Orlando Resort. . . Jeff Imada #jeffimada @jeff.imada , Peter Nelson @peter_nello, Tim Aberdeen, Cameron Smith, Gaby Davis @gabatzz, Pat Millicano #PatMillicano, Mark Vanselow @markvanselow, Josh Wray @wrayguns, John Donohue, Amanda Masongsong @amandamasongsong, Ken Clark @xxlstunt, @universalorlando Dianna Castronuovo #diannacastronuovo, Hunter C Smith @thehunterc, Tanner Vanbebber @tvanbebber01, Joseph Oreste @josephvoreste, Gary D. Hancock @garydhancock, Mike DeCamp #MikeDeCamp, Andrea Miceli @dreamiceli, Dave Tommasi #DaveTommasi, Nate Spare #NateSpare, Travis Voisard #travisvoisard . . #stuntsunlimited #bournesupremacy #bourneultimatum #bournestuntacular #stunwoman #stuntman #stuntpeople #stuntperformers #fightcoordinator #martialarts #stuntfights #parkour #freerunning #gymnastics
Universal Orlando is Universal's only resort without a production of its beloved Waterworld show, so if Bourne can be Orlando's version of that, it will fill what's been a hole in resort's attraction line-up. For critics who complain that Bourne is played-out as a franchise, well, having a weak franchise didn't hurt the Waterworld show... and not even the harshest Bourne skeptic could argue that franchise isn't far more viable than Waterworld.
So whether you're a Bourne fan or not, we can't wait to see what Universal has for us with this new production.
Tomorrow, the hype train opens the dining car, 'cause it's time for a feast.
I'm kind of on the fence with this one. The last 2 attractions installed at USF have been duds (Jimmy Fallon and F&F), so I think Bourne needs to be a home run in order to restore trust in UC. I think Waterworld has survived because of the spectacle and the overall lack of attractions at USH. Waterworld is definitely the best stunt show in the world right now, but I think it draws such huge crowds more because of those reasons, and not simply because of its quality. Since USF doesn't lack for attractions, especially with IOA next door, Bourne really needs to take stunt shows to the next level and create a spectacle that guests cannot ignore. Being staged completely indoors does't help much (you better believe guests walking by the Waterworld theater during the first performance are going to be drawn back to see the show later in the day), and while the curiosity factor will provide some initial interest, it's going to have to be pretty groundbreaking to maintain popularity after its first few months.
I love a well-produced stunt show (FWIW, Six Flags America still puts on some of the best shows - rotating seasonally at that), but to gain popularity in a park/resort where there are many other attractions to draw guests' attention it's going to be a tough task.
I'm definitely interested to see if they can pull this off, but I'm not rushing to plan a trip to UO, nor will Bourne likely be anywhere near my top 10 priorities when I do return to USF.
Number 1 attraction I am looking forward to next year.
I'm really hoping they stay true to the tone of the Bourne films, and don't fill this with the kind of lame, lazy humour that plagues virtually every other stunt show.
If they can do that, I'm sold.
@ Russell Meyer - While I would agree that F&F is awful, I'd hardly call Jimmy Fallon a dud. Fallon was never meant to be a top-tier attraction, it's more mid-tier, but it fills that space well. My family finds it fun and, more than that, interesting to see the various hosts they never knew in the pre-show. Rapping the safety precautions is pure gold.
Will Bourne be any good? Who knows. Part of this depends on what they have cooked up behind those walls. There was extensive remodeling and the building was extended. What makes a stunt show great is not the franchise necessarily. It's the actors, the theater, and the effects. Waterworld is great despite a terrible IP, for instance. Bourne is a worlds-better IP than that!
This show better be good, because I loved T2:3D, and I thought the 3D effects even held up over the years. James Cameron rules!