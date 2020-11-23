Check Out Disneyland's New Spider-Man Battling Bots

Avengers Campus may be delayed until sometime after Disney California Adventure can reopen fully, but the Disneyland Resort won't wait much longer to put the new Marvel-themed land's merchandise on sale.
Disneyland announced today that it will tell its annual passholders on Wednesday how to register for a pre-sale of Avengers Campus merchandise in Downtown Disney from November 30 through December 3. Disney will post the registration information on its annual passholders page.
The highlight will be the new Spider-Bots — the targets in the upcoming Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride in the new land. The Spider-Bots you can buy will be remote-controlled toys that you can use to battle each other. Check out the resort's promo video:
"These Spider-Bots put you in control of the action to battle opponents with programmed combat and defensive abilities," Disneyland said in its press release. "They can crawl backward and forward, crouch, spin 360°, stare down with their laser eyes, attack opponent Spider-Bots and even blast off their shields."
After the pre-sale event, the Spider-Bots and other Avengers Campus merchandise will go on sale at World of Disney and the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Downtown Disney. And, presumably, on eBay and other reselling sites as flippers buy the lot at the resort.
* * *
What will you lose if it's $100 (same price as Galaxy's Edge droids, which are similarly just simple remote controlled toys)?
At least I get an experience being in an immersive environment and get to build the very thing I bought. Same thing for the $200 lightsaber.
I will say though that the toys being able to interact with each other is a neat concept... so theres that. But I'm sure that we can all agree that these will be over priced and the droid/lightsaber in GE are overpriced as well.
But hey, they could've done this-
https://la.disneyresearch.com/publication/vertigo/
Walk climbing robot seems much cooler than the spidey bot
Is anyone else feeling like this was severely underwhelming?
Like you can even see it in the production quality of the video. It looks like a school project done by freshman in high school with some good editing. Plus the toy doesn't even move or do a realistic "fight" with another bot, it just flashes its lights at each other (but hey, it's a great way for parents to buy two toys, cuz then they can "fight", so props for disney for being economically smart).
Maybe I'm being pessimistic rn but I can't help but feel as if Disney could have done a much better job with this. It's smart that they're still releasing it in time for Christmas and I'm sure it'll make money but... come on. I swear though, if this is $50 I'm gonna lose my mind.