Check Out Disneyland's New Spider-Man Battling Bots

Avengers Campus may be delayed until sometime after Disney California Adventure can reopen fully, but the Disneyland Resort won't wait much longer to put the new Marvel-themed land's merchandise on sale.

Disneyland announced today that it will tell its annual passholders on Wednesday how to register for a pre-sale of Avengers Campus merchandise in Downtown Disney from November 30 through December 3. Disney will post the registration information on its annual passholders page.

The highlight will be the new Spider-Bots — the targets in the upcoming Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride in the new land. The Spider-Bots you can buy will be remote-controlled toys that you can use to battle each other. Check out the resort's promo video:

"These Spider-Bots put you in control of the action to battle opponents with programmed combat and defensive abilities," Disneyland said in its press release. "They can crawl backward and forward, crouch, spin 360°, stare down with their laser eyes, attack opponent Spider-Bots and even blast off their shields."

After the pre-sale event, the Spider-Bots and other Avengers Campus merchandise will go on sale at World of Disney and the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Downtown Disney. And, presumably, on eBay and other reselling sites as flippers buy the lot at the resort.

* * *

