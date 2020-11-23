Joe Rohde to Retire from Walt Disney Imagineering

The professor is leaving his classroom.
Imagineer Joe Rohde on Instagram today announced his retirement next year from Walt Disney Imagineering, closing a 40-year run in which he oversaw hit projects including Disney's Animal Kingdom, Pandora: The World of Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, and the Aulani resort in Hawaii.
WDI President Bob Weis honored Joe in a post of his own.
While Joe's designs have engaged and thrilled millions of fans from around the world, he perhaps has left an even greater legacy within the industry for his thoughtful advocacy of theme parks as an art form. Check out what he had to say during Bob Rogers' Legends panel at the 2017 IAAPA Expo.
Or read through his amazing history lesson on theme park design. Joe's Instagram page has been a must-read for those who study or practice any creative art, but especially those work in the theme park business. Many designers have lauded Joe as the "professor" of this industry, connecting it with the enduring practices of storytelling in art, architecture and theater.
Listening to Joe describe his attractions allows you to fully appreciate the thought and the work that goes into creating an experience that might be over in just a few moments, but that can remain impressed upon a guest's memory for a lifetime.
Joe's retirement should clear the way for him to be named an official Disney Legend, if not at the D23 Expo in 2022 then certainly by 2024. And an induction into the IAAPA Hall of Fame should follow at some point, as well.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
He will be very much missed. The man certainly knows his stuff!
2020 strikes again.
Joe Rohde as a free agent is an intriguing concept.
"Retired"
Wow. Was not expecting this. What a legend!
His vision will definitely be missed, but Rohde can take comfort knowing that he's trusting the keys to the kingdom in capable hands with the likes of Scott Trowbridge and others who work in Imagineering today.
Met him twice ... The last time was at like 6 AM in the lobby of the Animal Kingdom Lodge while I was hanging out with another theme park enthusiast named Bob.
His Instagram is so enlightening, and not just about theme parks. There was a master class about autocracy that he reposted earlier this year. Such a deep thinker who is able to share knowledge in an easy to understand way without dumbing it down. Happy to have met him at the D23 Expo a few years ago, right before Pandora opened. He was at the Imagineering booth, and I recall that James Cameron was in some backroom area, yet I was more star struck by Joe, and may have walked into an area where media interviews were occurring to say hi. He couldn't have been nicer.
The Adventurers Club is my favorite attraction at WDW and DLR. I will never give up hope that it returns to WDW. Although Joe had many great accomplishments at Disney, in my mind nothing will ever compare to the AC.
Was expecting jokes on the “Yeti never being fixed” here but glad that it’s mostly wishing the man well on his next journey.
One of the best imagineers, I wish him well on his next adventure.
Thank god we'll never have to see that disgusting stretched out earlobe again. Hopefully he'll see this time off to get that thing snipped.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
As disappointing as it is to see a rock-star of an imagineer leave, he's right and now is a good time for him to hang it up as it is unlikely that we will see any large scale projects at Disney parks until the end of this decade