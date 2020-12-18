Top Executive Leaves Universal Creative

Steve Tatham is leaving Universal Creative as of today to start his own consultancy. Holding the title Vice President, Executive Creative Director, Tatham had been based in Orlando for the past two years, rumored to be one of the leaders of the planned Epic Universe theme park. Prior to moving to Orlando, Tatham had been based in Osaka for four years, where he worked as Vice President, Creative for Universal Studios Japan.

Before joining Universal, Tatham worked for 28 years in a variety of roles for Walt Disney Imagineering.

Known for his weekly "Creative Inspiration" sessions at Universal, Tatham is now looking to bring his experience in themed entertainment to a variety of clients through his new website, stevetatham.com:

Steve Tatham

Tatham's departure from Universal is the latest example of top companies hemorrhaging creative talent as the pandemic keeps international borders closed, travel restricted, and new theme park projects delayed or canceled. Universal has announced that it has delayed the Epic Universe project indefinitely, but with the departure of Tatham and others at Universal Creative, it is becoming clear that any substantial development of Universal Orlando's proposed south campus will not happen for several years — not until Universal and the industry get a clearer direction for what the market will support in a recovering travel economy.

Meanwhile, Tatham and other experienced creative leaders are setting out on their own — some going solo and others forming new design shops. That provides an accessible pool of world-class creative talent for any business looking to expand quickly once the recovery happens — talent that had been locked up by Universal and Disney before the pandemic hit.

