Disneyland Shows Off Its Revamped Snow White Ride

Disneyland is sharing a preview of its newly redesigned Snow White ride in Fantasyland, which will be renamed Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.

Disney announced last year that it would upgrade the Snow White's Scary Adventures ride, which had been operating at the park since its opening day (minus the "Scary" in the name, which was added in 1983's Fantasyland refurbishment). The revamped attraction now features a new animation system, laser projections, smell effects (including a baking apple pie) and new music.

Walt Disney Imagineering's Kim Irvine and John Gritz talk us through the ride's history and the new changes:

Snow White figures prominently in the reimagined attraction, including with a new dancing Snow White figure. That's quite a thematic change from the ride's original configuration, in which riders experienced much of the journey from Snow White's point of view, meaning that you did not see her on the ride. The new also will feature a new ride scene, which at first look evokes the same scene in the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train ride at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

The Imagineer's descriptions, on top of the name change, suggest that Disney is going for a lighter tone on the new ride, which will bo longer hav "Scary" in its name. Disneyland also has repainted the attraction's exterior to match the new color palette of the nearby Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish will open whenever Disneyland does. The park is currently closed under the State of California's Covid-19 restrictions.

* * *

Replies (2)