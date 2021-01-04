Major Construction Complete at Universal Studios Beijing

Major construction is now complete, and Universal Studios Beijing is on pace and on budget for its anticipated opening this spring, resort officials have announced.

Universal Studios Beijing posted a new teaser video to its Chinese social media channels this week, showing off some of the new rides and features in the park.

"Thanks to the diligence from all constructors and creatives in achieving the construction completion, we are now entering the stage of full operations preparations, to ensure a one-of-a-kind experience for guests from China and beyond as we prepare for the opening in 2021," General manager Tom Mehrmann said.

"We put significant thought into the experiences we create for our guests, and we look forward to creating unique and contemporary experiences for millions of guests. We are presently working hard on delivering on our promise, ensuring guests will have the best time of their lives."

Universal Beijing Resort previewed the park during the BRTV (Beijing Radio and Television) Global New Year Ice and Snow Night Gala, thanking the more than 100,000 construction workers who have worked on the project.

"Under the guidance and strong support of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, after several years of high-level and high-quality construction work, the major construction of Universal Studios Beijing theme park and resort’s facilities have been completed,” Wang Tayi, General Manager of Beijing International Resort Co., Ltd., said. "With the joint efforts of the China-US team on construction, design, engineering and technological innovations, Universal Beijing Resort is committed to creating a destination as a new landmark of Beijing, with rich cultural heritage and promoting the integrative development of culture and tourism."

Here is the line-up for Universal Studios Beijing, which is expected to be open by May.

Hollywood Boulevard

Lights, Camera, Action! — featuring directors Zhang Yimou and Steven Spielberg, this will be Beijing's version of the special effects show from Universal Studios Singapore

Transformers Metrobase

Transformers: Battle for the AllSpark — another installation of Universal's Transformers motion-base ride

Decepticoaster — a clone of Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure

Bumblebee Boogie — a spinner ride, similar to Storm Force Accelatron

Energon Power Station — a counter service restaurant

Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness

Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior — a multimedia indoor boat ride, inside the indoor land, which will themed to "The Valley of Peace."

Peach Tree of Heavenly Wisdom — located in the middle of the land, this tree changes seasons continually, thanks to projection effects on its 58,000 hand-made blossoms.

Waterworld

Waterworld Stunt Show — the classic water stunt show from Hollywood, Osaka, and Singapore

Jurassic World

Jurassic World Adventure — an all-new motion-base ride, featuring Tyrannosaurus rex, Indominus rex and Velociraptors

Camp Jurassic — a play area, located indoors in the park's iconic Aviary

Hammond's — a table service restaurant

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Flight of the Hippogriff

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle

The Three Broomsticks

Minion Land

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

Super Silly Fun Land

Sing On Tour — departing from the Minion theme, this will be Beijing's installation of the show from Universal Studios Japan

