Busch Gardens Williamsburg Goes to Year-Round Operation

Virginia's Busch Gardens Williamsburg has announced its 2021 schedule, which features a year-long round-up of themed festivals.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg has been operating limited-capacity, hard-ticket events to remain open under the state of Virginia's pandemic rules. So to keep at least some income flowing, the park is ditching its off season and continuing with a series of special events. The Christmas Celebration continues through January 10, followed by Winter Weekends on January 15-24.

Mardi Gras takes over on weekends January 29 through February 28, with St. Patrick's Day Celebration running on select dates from March 5-28. After that, it's Sesame Street Kids' Weekends and the Food & Wine Festival on weekends in the spring, followed by Summer Nights, leading into Bier Fest in the late summer and fall.

Howl-O-Scream is on the schedule to return in fall on selected nights, accompanied by The Count's Spooktacular for the kids on weekends. And that will bring us back to Christmas Town after that.

And, oh, by the way, somewhere in there, the new Pantheon coaster will debut, as well.

Tickets and reservations are currently available on the Busch Gardens website for the Christmas Celebration and Winter Weekends, with tickets and reservations coming soon for Mardi Gras. The park's calendar posts daily operation for Spring Break from March 26 through April 11, with daily operation for the summer season beginning May 28.

But any specific theme park hours for 2021 are a bit of a guess at this point, as the pandemic continues and many states reevaluate their rules for business operations. However, the same rules that restrict theme park operations also create new opportunities. After all, seasonal parks closed for the "off season" because they could attract only a limited number of guests. But if Virginia parks now can open only for that limited number of guests, why close those parks for an off season?

