Legoland Florida Raises the Roof for Its Miniland

Things are getting a bit shady at Legoland Florida.

The Winter Haven park announced today that it will soon begin building a shade structure over its Miniland walk-through attraction. The new roof should provide relief from the sometimes overbearing Florida sun — both for guests and for the millions of plastic Lego bricks that compose the collection of famous buildings and landmarks from around Florida and the world.

Miniland is so cool, it needs shades - literally. ??



Starting this week, our iconic area will begin undergoing a HUGE transformation to include BRAND NEW shade structures to our #LEGO models even more enjoyable to view by this summer! pic.twitter.com/UAvFGmvs6k — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) January 5, 2021

Florida's will not be the first Miniland to go under cover. A few years ago, we took you on a video tour of the indoor miniland at Legoland Dubai.

Say what you will about the summer heat in Florida, but it's nothing compared with the summer heart in Dubai, which is why that park got the full indoor treatment rather than a shade structure. Yet shade certainly will help make a stroll through Legoland's Miniland more comfortable this summer — perhaps even as comfortable as a stroll through the park's delightful Cypress Gardens.

For discounted tickets to Legoland Florida, please visit our travel partner's Legoland Florida tickets page.

Replies (1)