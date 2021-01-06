Universal Launches New Super Nintendo World Site

Universal Studios Japan has launched a new website for its Super Nintendo World land, which is now in a soft opening at the Osaka theme park.

Here is the link to the English language version of the site, which details the rides, food, merchandise, and interactive opportunities in Super Nintendo World. The land opens officially on February 4 and is anchored by the Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge — an augmented reality interactive dark ride that's the closest thing to a real-life Mario Kart game.

The new site is its latest online effort as Universal introduces its most ambitious project since The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto walked through the land for Nintendo's YouTube channel last month and we offered you a video "first look" at the land, too.

For most fans outside Japan, these online looks will be the only way to experience the Super Nintendo World for the moment, as almost no one can get into the country now. But Super Nintendo World is on its way to the United States... eventually. Construction continues on the Lower Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood for the first American installation of the land, which also is slated to go (somewhere) in Universal Orlando, as well as to Universal Studios Singapore.

For more on the Osaka park, please visit our guide to Universal Studios Japan.

