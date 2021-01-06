Robert Niles
Who's Hungry for Epcot's Latest Festival?

January 6, 2021, 2:55 PM · Walt Disney World has published the menu for this year's Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts, so fans can see what the park will be serving at its 16 Food Studios.

New this year is Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio, located between Morocco and France in World Showcase. Vibrante & Vívido will be serving Chilled Seafood Cocktail, Blue Corn Pupusa, and Passion Fruit Mousse.

Pork Belly Pastor and Taco de Chocolate
Also new this year: Pork Belly Pastor and Taco de Chocolate in Mexico. Photo courtesy Disney.

Other new items across the remaining Food Studios include:

The Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs from this Friday through February 22 at Walt Disney World's Epcot theme park. If you are visiting the resort, remember that Park Hopping is now back in play at Disney World, though a Disney Park Pass reservation still is required to get into your first park of the day.

