Who's Hungry for Epcot's Latest Festival?

Walt Disney World has published the menu for this year's Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts, so fans can see what the park will be serving at its 16 Food Studios.

New this year is Vibrante & Vívido Food Studio, located between Morocco and France in World Showcase. Vibrante & Vívido will be serving Chilled Seafood Cocktail, Blue Corn Pupusa, and Passion Fruit Mousse.



Also new this year: Pork Belly Pastor and Taco de Chocolate in Mexico. Photo courtesy Disney.

Other new items across the remaining Food Studios include:

Lobster Poutine at Refreshment Port

Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup with French Onion and Bacon Grilled Cheese at Pop Eats in Showcase Plaza

Remy’s Ratatouille at Festival Favorites in World Showplace

Prime Steak Tartare, Salt-roasted Beet Tartare, and Pistachio Cake at The Painter's Palate in World Showplace

Black Winter Truffle Croissant and Molten Chocolate and Raspberry Cake at L’Art de la Cuisine Française in France

Mediterranean Flatbread, Harissa-roasted Rack of Lamb, and Orange Cake with Cinnamon-Chocolate Mousse at Mosaic Canteen in Morocco

Red Bean Mousse with Chocolate Rocks and Arare Rice Cracker Pebbles at Goshiki in Japan

Sweet Sausage fried Risotto Balls, Lobster Ravioli, and Bomboloni at L’Arte di Mangiare in Italy

Coq au Vin and Opera Cake at Cuisine Classique in Germany

Pork and Water Chestnut Meatballs served with Taro Root and Sichuan Red Hot Mala Shrimp at The Painted Panda in China

Chile Relleno, Pork Belly Pastor, and Taco de Chocolate at El Artista Hambriento in Mexico

The Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs from this Friday through February 22 at Walt Disney World's Epcot theme park. If you are visiting the resort, remember that Park Hopping is now back in play at Disney World, though a Disney Park Pass reservation still is required to get into your first park of the day.

* * *

