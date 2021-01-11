Walt Disney World to End Its Free Airport Bus Rides

The free ride soon will be over at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Disney announced today that it will end its complementary Disney's Magical Express bus service to and from the Orlando International Airport for its Disney hotel guests. The service's last day will be December 31, so guests who stay at the resort this year will continue to be able to take advantage of the free transportation and bag transfer between their hotel and the airport.
"Vacationers have more options to choose from than ever for transportation, including ride-share services that save time and offer more flexibility to go where they want, when they want," Disney said in its press release.
I was not a fan of Disney's Magical Express, as it often took much longer to go between Disney and the airport than with booking an Uber or Lyft. The "free" cost just wasn't worth the wasted time to me. After almost missing my flight once due to Disney's Magical Express (despite leaving my hotel three hours before the flight's departure time), I stopped using the service for my return trips. But for families on a more relaxed schedule, the service was welcomed by many as one fewer detail to worry about on a Disney vacation.
In addition to the Magic Express news, Disney announced today that it will replace its discontinued Extra Magic Hours benefit for hotel guests with 30 minutes of Early Theme Park Entry to all four theme parks, every day, starting later this year. That has huge implications for visiting strategies, which we will talk about in a post later today. [Update: Here is that link.]
For more about the Walt Disney World theme parks, please visit our new park listing pages: Magic Kingdom, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Epcot, and Disney's Hollywood Studios.
* * *
Big news.
As alluded to it, the bigger news is the extra half an hour of in park time for hotel guests at the beginning of the day. That totally messes everything up for everyone else. Now... it's fair. Resort guests pay a pretty penny to stay there and they are losing a service with Magical Express after all. But it is going to be darn near impossible to get on the top tier A list rides without committing hours to it. Rides such as Tron, Guardians of the Galaxy, Rise of the Resistance, Flight of Passage and a select others will have fastpasses "sold-out" by resort guests 60 days in advance and then they will now have a full 30 minutes (years in theme park time) to clog up the queues of those attractions before non-resort people can join the queue. Again, these folks pay a lot of money for a resort stay and Disney is a business after all but it definitely is a game changer for everyone else planning their day.
The second part of the Orlando Sentinel’s article today is what troubles me the most: extra magic hours is ending and instead every park will have 30 minutes of early entry for guest stating on-site. As one who stays offsite, this is troubling.
I could not understand the extra hours, no one at Disney checked anyway, a prime example of this is the Halloween boo to you and Mickeys magical Christmas events where you pay extra to be at them, having been to both many times, you stand watching the shows and parades and stand next to someone who has not paid to be at the event, we once stood next to a whole family who enjoyed telling each other how the people who paid were idiots as you can stand and watch for free, as long as you do not want to go on any rides or trick or treat or the hot chocolate no one bothered to clear the park of non paying people. Where as the Universal events we have been too, they clear the park of non paying people, think the whole setup needs to be looked at as Disney is loosing money.
There are quite a few things to unpack here. First, the loss of Magical Express may be a bigger deal than people think. It's a HUGE perk not only for guests staying at WDW resorts, but it's a HUGE perk for Disney since it was a clever way to "strand" guests at WDW and keep them from spending days at other parks. I'm sure Disney did their research and cost/benefit analysis before dumping this benefit (Magical Express was subcontracted to Mears, so it's not like this affects Disney employees, but there are about to be a lot of unemployed bus drivers in Orlando), but it's difficult for me to believe that this was not paying for itself by keeping as much guest spending on property as possible.
Secondly, while MCO is expanding and being renovated to allow for easier connections and access, eliminating DME is likely to increase vehicular traffic to and from the airport. As Robert noted, it's easier and more efficient to grab an Uber/Lyft than it is to use DME, but if the thousands of guests that use the free shuttles start bombarding rideshare services, than prices will inevitably skyrocket and availability will decrease. Airports around the country are struggling to deal with the surge in rideshare popularity, and most facilities are simply not equipped to handle tens of thousands of passengers being picked up at the airport through these services. The way that I look at it, virtually every major hotel brand in the world that has properties near a major airport has some type of shuttle service. For WDW hotels to abandon this important mass transit service is frankly irresponsible. If MDE wasn't making ends meet, why not add surcharges or other revenue generating avenues to help the service break even instead of leaving guests to their own devices. Yes, frequent guests to WDW probably know that MDE isn't the best way to get to and from the airport, but those that take their family on a big vacation once every 3-5 years to a city/airport that is already infamous for the lack of mass transit options need a reliable way to get to WDW from MCO. This is a HUGE deal, and I don't think Disney or Orlando understand the full impact of eliminating DME.
The change in Magic Hours is also pretty HUGE. This is yet another policy change where I don't think Disney understands what impacts will result. First, I always saw Magic Hours as a way from Disney to manage crowds around the 4 WDW parks. By shifting the hours from park to park, Disney was able to queue guests to visit one park over another on a given day. If there's no advantage/disadvantage to visiting one park over another, you're going to end up in the Wild West where it will be next to impossible to gauge crowd levels on any given day. The only tool Disney will have to control crowds between the parks will be shows/entertainment schedules, general park hours, and hard ticket events. It certainly increases the value of staying at a WDW resort significantly (along with park hoppers since you can leave parks that are inexplicably crowded), but not as much as you think - 30 minutes probably gets you on one or 2 top attractions before off-site guests are allowed in the parks, and you still probably have to arrive 45-60 minutes before rope drop to be near the front of the mobs. I don't really see what Disney is trying to accomplish with this change.
@JK - Hard-ticket events require guests to wear wristbands to stay in the park. While it's possible that guests may be able to walk around the park to watch the parades and shows an hour two after the official start time, there are plenty that get caught and asked to leave by cast members. You're definitely pressing your luck staying in the parks during a hard ticket event without an appropriate wrist band, and anyone advocating this as a way to "beat the system" will eventually get caught.
The availability of Ride Share systems has likely destroyed the idea of stranding people on Disney property. Now it's pretty easy to get offsite to spend money elsewhere, so Magical Express likely doesn't net the money it used to. Too bad. It does feel like the end of an era even if it did have its issues it was still fun.
I think this is in response to (1: the obvious one being a huge budget cut due to coronavirus) but also 2: the huge rise in instacart/grubhub/amazon delivery and even uber/lyft to go off property. Disney has always tried to keep people from bringing cars so that way people were trapped on property, and the fact that you could get to the airport and just use Disney transportation for your entire trip was a big deterrent to keep people from brining their own cars. They have been desperately grasping at straws the past few years trying to discourage people from driving or getting a rental car (see: removing free parking at parks for hotel guests, charging daily parking rate at hotels, jacking up the parking cost at the parks, etc). But now that the gig economy apps have made it easy to get far better and cheaper meals delivered right to your hotel, or you can easily leave using uber, Disney is saying F it.
Personally while I get what they are going for but think they are taking it too far. Disney relies on their hardcore fans a lot more than people realize, especially now during the corona, I think doing this while continuing to charge a daily parking rate at hotels and also not allowing hotel guests to park for free at the parks is just making them come across as a bunch of greedy a**holes. DME is still extremely popular IMO it would've made more sense to wait to cut this until the Brightline station opens at Disney Springs.
Also I think 2022 is should be a huge year for WDW with the pandemic over and several major new attractions recently opened/opening that year.
Disney has been trying to cut down on car use in the parks/hotels (I can remember you could drive right to a hotel, park there even if not a guest and then use the Disney transport systems). They had to adjust that over the years so can see this as another move.
Frankly, my family has never used the Disney buses, we always took a cab from airport to the resort we stayed at, sure others do as well but as noted, many others use it as a perk so think Disney may be underestimating the effect this has.
Surprised Robert didn’t cover the financial angle in more detail.
1) no longer contracting with Mears reduces costs
2) more people will rent a car and pay for hotel parking (this will be the big one)
The reasons to stay off property just keep stacking up...By the time CHEAPek is done there won’t be any highly beneficial reason to book a stay at an Orlando Disney resort...
I am not even close to being finished writing about this!
Saw another commentator who pointed out that with the new rail link between Orlando Airport and Disney Springs due to open in 2022 or 2023 that would offer a faster and more convenient method of transport. The transfer would be reliable and fast and the existing Disney Transportation system could then distribute guests and their luggage to individual resorts. Maybe that's in Disney's mind?
This is a huge cut back. Complimentary transportation was a big plus for staying onsite. This is pretty shocking.