Introducing Theme Park Insider's New Planning Pages

A new year brings new content for you here at Theme Park Insider.

Since the beginning of the month, we have been rolling out new theme park guides on the website. You can follow that link to see links to refreshed guides for 26 top parks around the world, as well as links to our in-depth trip reports for eight other parks. And if you wanted to know the current attendance rankings in the U.S. and the world, you can see that on our theme park guides page as well.

Our theme park listing pages includes rankings of the top rides, roller coasters, shows, and restaurants at the park, based on results of the year-end surveys we offered to our newsletter subscribers. We've also included POV videos for select rides and shows. And it's all now on one page for each park, for your convenience. Just click the section heads to expand the page and see our recommendations.

When the names of specific rides, shows or restaurants are linked on these park pages, they now go to our in-depth "Blog Flume" reviews from their openings or other features that we've written about them. So if you want to dive into the history, development and context for these attractions, you can by following their links.

In addition, for some parks that are currently open, we are offering a new "strategy" section near the bottom of the page that gives you our advice for getting the most from your day at that park. We will add more strategy sections as more parks reopen to the public. If you would like to share your advice about a particular park for us to include in a strategy section, you can do that by starting or contributing to a discussion in our forum.

Finally, on the Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and Disneyland resort park pages, you will find links to our latest news coverage about those resorts at bottom of those pages.

My goal with this revamp of our listing pages is to eliminate thin links and empty content across the website. I want each link that you follow here on Theme Park Insider to reward you with interesting, useful and engaging content, so I knew that we needed to do better with our park listing pages. In addition, I also wanted to avoid the clickbait and the clutter that pollute too many other theme park and travel websites. By collecting our recommendations, review links and videos on one page for each park, I hope that we have made some of the best "one-stop" resources for planning a trip to these parks that you can find anywhere.

Of course, these pages remain works in progress, especially with the pandemic forcing continuous changes in the operation of so many parks. One way that we will be bulking up these pages in the months to come will be with the return of our Attraction of the Week feature, by popular demand. (I could use some volunteers to help with this, so email me if you would like to write about a particular attraction that is not yet hyperlinked on its park listing page. Industry pros are welcome to write about attractions they worked on!)

I also wanted to draw your attention to new links on our front page to our Top 25 lists for theme park attractions, roller coasters and theme park shows. Again, these are drawn from our year-end surveys, which also determined our 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

If you would like to have a say in our next year-end survey, the way to do that is to subscribe to our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. That also will provide you with timely links to all the new content here on the website, including all our theme park news, interviews (did you catch the one this week?) and the upcoming return of the Attraction of the Week.

As always, thank you for reading and for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

