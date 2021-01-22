Vote of the Week: Fox Animation in Disney Parks?

Let's play armchair Imagineer. Disney will be looking to see recovery in the global travel industry before it commits to any new expansion plans. But when Disney decides that it is ready to start designing new attractions again, it will have plenty of IP to theme it.

Thanks to Bob Iger's spending spree, Disney owns a ton of intellectual property for its Disney+ and Hulu streaming services, much of which has zero presence in Disney's theme parks. Most never will sniff the inside of a theme park, but Fox brought some interesting animation franchises to the table that could add something fresh to the Disney parks.

Of the animation franchises below, I have no idea which ones Disney might now own or control theme park development rights. So it's possible that Disney could not develop attractions based upon these franchises, even if it wanted to. Remember, Fox's biggest animation franchise is The Simpsons, and those rights are locked away to Universal in the United States.

Among Fox's animated movies, Ice Age and Rio are enduring franchises, for which Fox has developed theme park attractions outside the United States. Titan AE and Anastasia might be ancient history for many consumers, but both have their fans and some potential for exploring in a theme park environment.



Ice Age, Futurama, Archer, and Rio

But it's the TV shows that get my mind spinning when I think about how they might fit in the parks. Who wants lunch at Bob's Burgers? Or to spend some time with the family from Family Guy? A Futurama land could be amazing. But if I had to pick just one, I would love to experience an immersive theme park attraction based upon Archer. Yeah, that would never fit well in a kid-friendly environment, but a fan can dream, right?

Let's hear your armchair Imagineering concepts, in the comments.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (11)