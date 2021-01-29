Walt Disney World Will Celebrate 'Soul' in February

The Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate Black History Month - while also promoting Disney's latest Pixar film - with "Celebrate Soulfully" events next month.

On February 1, Epcot will open the previously announced "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure" exhibit in The American Adventure pavilion in World Showcase.

"This new exhibit showcases historic artifacts of famous jazz musicians, inviting guests on a musical tour of the United States to learn more about this colorful, inspiring and constantly evolving genre of music," Disney said in its press release. The exhibit will remain at the pavilion beyond February, wit no closing date announced.



Jamie Foxx voices middle school jazz teacher Joe Gardner in Pixar's "Soul."

Over at Disney Springs, the resort's shopping and dining district will feature four new art displays inspired by Pixar's "Soul," by Black artists Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew. Disney Springs also will host live music performances three nights a week, with Motown Mondays, Jazz Thursdays and Smooth Sundays.

Walt Disney World also will screen "The Princess and the Frog" and other films celebrating Black culture during "Movies Under the Stars" at select Disney Resort hotels during February.

Pixar's "Soul" premiered on Disney+ on Christmas, topping viewership ratings upon its debut.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)