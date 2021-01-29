SeaWorld San Diego to Reopen as a Zoo Next Week

SeaWorld San Diego will reopen with select animal exhibits and shows on Saturday, February 6, the park announced today. SeaWorld may reopen now under California rules that allow zoos and aquariums to operate during the pandemic.

Since SeaWorld is reopening as a zoo, that means no rides will be running at the park, as was the case before the state imposed its regional stay home orders that closed the park entirely late last year. Capacity restrictions again will be in place throughout the park when it reopens.

This month, SeaWorld San Diego has been open select evenings for its drive-through Sesame Street Party Parade, which will continue this weekend and on February 4 and 5, before the animal exhibits return. The drive-through parade will run after that on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings through the end of the month.

For daytime visits, SeaWorld's website is showing availability for advance reservations for pass members on Fridays through Sundays, plus holidays, for the remainder of the winter and spring. SeaWorld said that it will release more information about its reopening on Monday.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)