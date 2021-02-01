Outdoor Dining Returns to Disney California Adventure

The Disneyland Resort today announced that it will reopen three of its restaurants this Friday. Carthay Circle Lounge Alfresco Dining, Smokejumpers Grill and Award Wieners will return on February 5 in the expanded Downtown Disney district inside the Disney California Adventure theme park.

Outdoor dining is currently available in Downtown Disney at Ballast Point Brewing Co., Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Earl of Sandwich, Naples Ristorante e Bar, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen, Tortilla Jo’s, and Uva Bar & Cafe, following the state of California lifting its regional stay home order for Orange County.

In addition to the expanded dining, Disneyland is opening new retail locations and photo ops in the district. First up is a WandaVision photo op near the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop. Legacy passholders - those who held Disneyland APs when the parks closed last March 14 - will be able to "take a photo in a living room straight from the golden age of television" starting February 5, with the photo ops opening to all the next day.

Then on February 9, Legacy Passholders will be allowed to make reservations for a preview of the new Star Wars Trading Post on February 16 through 18. The Star Wars shop in the old Rainforest Cafe location opens to the public on February 19. On the same day, the WonderGround Gallery will return to its old location in Downtown Disney. Star Wars Trading Post reservations will be available on the Disneyland website.

When the new Star Wars shop opens, Disneyland will be selling "Batuuan Spira" - a Galaxy's Edge-inspired gift card that can be used for purchases at participating locations throughout the Disneyland Resort. (Think of this as Star Wars Disney Dollars.) The card costs $4.99 plus tax in addition to a minimum of $100 loaded onto the reusable card.

Finally, February 8 is the 20th anniversary of the opening of Disney California Adventure. On that date, Disneyland will begin selling a "limited assortment" of DCA anniversary merchandise at World of Disney and Elias and Co. on Buena Vista Street.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)