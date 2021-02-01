Blue Man Group Closes Its Run at Universal Orlando

Blue Man Group will not be returning to the Universal Orlando Resort, the performance art group said today.

Blue Man Group did not reopen when the Universal Orlando theme parks returned last June, leaving it theater on CityWalk between Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure dark for the duration of the pandemic. With so many indoor theater productions remaining closed around the country due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, that raised doubts about the show's eventual return. Today, Blue Man Group confirmed that its run in Orlando is done.

While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. ?? pic.twitter.com/09Votg0zuu — Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) February 1, 2021

Blue Man Group opened in 2007 at Universal Orlando, in the space formerly occupied by Nickelodeon Studios. Three years ago, Cirque du Soleil acquired Blue Man Productions, the company behind the Blue Man Group shows. Cirque has been facing financial troubles due to both the pandemic shutting live theater as well as a leveraged buyout loading the company with debt.

As the company's announcement said, Blue Man Group productions will remain in the United States in Las Vegas, Chicago and Boston, as well as at the group's original home in the Astor Place Theatre off Broadway in New York.

