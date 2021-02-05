The Soul of Change at Walt Disney World's Epcot

Looks like the highlight of Walt Disney World's new Harmonious show will be a giant game of real-life Battleship on Epcot's World Showcase Lagoon.

Well, what else are we going to think after seeing this on the side of one of the show barges this week?

Okay, on a different note... (please forgive me!), we also are getting a look inside The American Adventure at the new "The Soul of Jazz" exhibit, which opened this week.

Located in the opposite end of the rotunda from the Native Peoples exhibit the Soul Exhibit consists of six panels, starting with an introduction to Joe Garner, the middle school band teacher at the heart of Disney-Pixar's "Soul."

Additional panels shows how jazz grew through several American cities, including New York, Chicago, San Juan, Los Angeles, and of course, New Orleans.

Two cases house historic items, including Bix Beiderbecke's coronet, Gene Krupa's drum sticks, Maxwell Davis' sheet music, and Louis Armstrong's trumpet.

The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure is part of the "Celebrate Soulfully" commemoration of Black History Month across the Walt Disney World resort, although this exhibit is scheduled to continue past the end of February. No end date for the exhibit has been announced.

Thanks to Theme Park Insider readers for the photos!

* * *

