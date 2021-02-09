'Leave a Legacy' Gets a New Home at Walt Disney World

As promised, the Walt Disney World Resort has reinstalled Leave a Legacy outside the Epcot gates. The collection of fan photos had been installed on sloped, granite sculptures in front of Spaceship Earth - a display that many fans compared to a disaster memorial.

Disney disposed of those sculptures when it removed the display as part of its redesign of Epcot's entrance plaza. Leave a Legacy is now mounted on new panels, decorated with the colors of the rainbow.



Photo courtesy Disney

Visitors can scan a QR code to search for and locate their photo, if they were among the thousands who purchased one when Disney was developing Leave a Legacy in the early 2000s.

For more information about the park, please visit our newly updated guide to Epcot.

