'Leave a Legacy' Gets a New Home at Walt Disney World

As promised, the Walt Disney World Resort has reinstalled Leave a Legacy outside the Epcot gates. The collection of fan photos had been installed on sloped, granite sculptures in front of Spaceship Earth - a display that many fans compared to a disaster memorial.
Disney disposed of those sculptures when it removed the display as part of its redesign of Epcot's entrance plaza. Leave a Legacy is now mounted on new panels, decorated with the colors of the rainbow.
Visitors can scan a QR code to search for and locate their photo, if they were among the thousands who purchased one when Disney was developing Leave a Legacy in the early 2000s.
For more information about the park, please visit our newly updated guide to Epcot.
* * *
Since I have a photo here, more than happy they didn't just throw these out. They deserve to be remembered, just better here than marring the Epcot entrance.
Nicely done transition and much better than before. Epcot is winning!