Take a Virtual Ride on the World's Best Coaster

Universal Orlando Resort has just uploaded an official 360-degree on-ride POV video of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure - the multi-launch Intamin "storycoaster" that topped our readers' roller coaster poll this year.

Hagrid's features seven launches, a spike... and another track surprise along its 5,053 feet, during which riders speed up to 50 mph. But it's not the specs that make Hagrid's a fan favorite. It's the pacing of its thrill and storytelling elements, creating a unique hybrid attraction that appeals to more than just roller coaster fans.

Executive Producer Elaine Hinds and Engineering & Safety Director Bill McGehee talked about the development of the award-winning attraction in one of the Themed Entertainment Association's Digital Case studies last year. I also talked with Hinds and Creative Director Gary Blumenstein about Hagrid's before the coaster opened in 2019, if you would like more of the backstory behind this high-speed ride through The Wizarding World of Harry Potter's Forbidden Forest.

And if you haven't yet seen the results of our coaster poll, you can check out how Theme Park Insider readers ranked the world's top coasters on our Top 25 Coasters page, which now includes the Hagrid's on-ride video.

We also have added the video to our guide to Universal's Islands of Adventure, which includes location descriptions, other on-ride videos, our free visiting strategy advice, as well as links to resort hotels and where to buy discounted tickets for the Universal Orlando theme parks.

